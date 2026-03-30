Christchurch community library reopening

Parklands Library. Photo: CCC

The Parklands Library will reopen to visitors from April 7 after a lengthy quake-strengthening project.

The Christchurch community library was closed in October 2025 after an assessment found parts of the building were earthquake-prone.

The quake-strengthening work has now been completed, and the Open Book Café inside the building is also reopening.

“This fix is permanent, and makes Parklands Library a safe and secure home away from home for the community for years to come,” Christchurch City Council libraries and information unit manager Erica Rankin said.

“On top of the strengthening, we've also taken the opportunity to complete a regular upgrade to the drainage, fire protection and electrical/lighting systems, as well as roof repairs and cladding replacement.

“On the inside, however, it will appear to be the same Parklands Library you know and love. The team is really looking forward to being back home and to seeing the community again. We thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

The library was closed for strengthening after an assessment found that the building was below the 34% new building standard, meaning parts of it were earthquake-prone.

It is now at 67% of the new building standard.

Parklands Library, 46 Queenspark Drive, will be open six days a week from 9am to 6pm on Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

-Allied Media