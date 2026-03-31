Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Foundation announces funding boost for community groups

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Good Night Sleep Tight provides winter sleepwear and bedding to children in need. Photo: Supplied
    Good Night Sleep Tight provides winter sleepwear and bedding to children in need. Photo: Supplied
    Community groups across Canterbury are set to receive more than $1.14 million from the Rātā Foundation, supporting a wide range of projects that help people connect, learn, and care for each other and their environment.

    The funding will go to 78 organisations, spanning small, large, and “strengthening the sector” grants. In addition, $179,400 has been allocated to projects that span multiple regions, including initiatives that bridge communities across the South Island.

    Rātā Foundation chief executive Leighton Evans said the grants are about more than just money.

    “This funding will support organisations to help people learn, connect, participate, support and work together to care for each other and the environment,” he said.

    “We’re proud to stand alongside the organisations we support – all of whom are committed to making a positive difference in people’s lives and building a better future where our communities are empowered to thrive.”

    As the South Island’s largest community investment fund, Rātā manages a pūtea (fund) of around $730m, investing roughly $25m a year across Canterbury, Nelson/Tasman, Marlborough, and the Chatham Islands.

    Since it began in 1988, the foundation has distributed more than $630m through community investment programmes aimed at helping people and communities flourish.

    Project Jonah received $10,000. Photo: Project Jonah New Zealand
    Project Jonah received $10,000. Photo: Project Jonah New Zealand
    Canterbury funding

    A-Town Boxing Gym: $16,000

    Aranui Wainoni Community Child Care Centres Association: $15,000

    Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group: $10,000

    Avebury House Community Trust: $5000

    Aviva (Incorporating Chch Women’s Refuge) Charitable Trust: $15,000

    Burnside Community Transformation Trust: $5000

    Burwood Community Church Trust: $20,000

    Canterbury Brain Collective Limited: $30,000

    Canterbury Somali Charitable Trust: $19,500

    Carers New Zealand: $5000

    Chch Korean Community School: $20,000

    Chch Netball Centre: $20,000

    Chch Transitional Architecture Trust: $10,000

    C.A.B Chch Area: $30,000

    C.A.B North Canterbury: $8000

    Clothed in Love: $15,000

    Compassion Trust: $18,000

    Conservation Volunteers New Zealand: $30,000

    Crusade with Heart Foundation Charitable Trust: $15,000

    Dance Therapy NZ: $15,000

    Delta Community Support Trust: $15,000

    Diabetes Chch Incorporated: $30,000

    Dyspraxia Support Group (New Zealand) Inc: $10,000

    Empowerment Trust: $10,467

    Epic Sports Project NZ Charitable Trust: $15,000

    Free Theatre Incorporated: $20,000

    Fusion Trust Board: $10,000

    Good Night, Sleep Tight Charitable Trust: $10,000

    Handmade Studio Charitable Trust: $20,000

    Hanmer Springs Community Trust: $10,000

    Harmony Community Trust: $6000

    He Waka Tapu Limited: $18,000

    Home Foundation: $10,000

    Islamic Womens Council of New Zealand: $15,000

    KnowYourStuffNZ Charitable Trust: $10,000

    Lady Khadija Charitable Trust: $30,000

    Learn Active: $20,000

    Learning City Chch Charitable Trust Board: $10,000

    New Brighton Cricket Club: $5000

    New Brighton Pier, Foreshore and Promotion: $5000

    New Brighton Project: $15,000

    New Zealand Endometriosis Foundation Charitable Trust: $25,000

    NexGen Kai: $5000

    Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNANZ): $7000

    North Canterbury Mini Bus Trust: $15,000

    Ōnuku Runanga: $23,600

    Out & About Arts Trust: $20,000

    Oxford Arts Trust: $12,000

    Oxford Community Trust: $10,000

    Papuni Boxing Ōtautahi Trust: $20,000

    Premiere Equipe Judo Club: $6000

    Project Jonah New Zealand: $10,000

    Pūruatia Charitable Trust: $20,000

    Rangiora Youth Community Trust: $7000

    Rerenga Awa Manatōpū: $13,425

    Riccarton Community Garden and Pātaka Trust: $5000

    Samoan Methodist Church Of Samoa-Addington Parish: $10,000

    Selwyn Filipino Basketball Club: $5000

    SPACPAC Canterbury Charitable Trust: $30,000

    Stitch-O-Mat Charitable Trust: $5000

    Surfing for Farmers Charitable Trust: $10,000

    Tamai Sports: $30,000

    Te Ara Kakariki Greenway Canterbury Trust: $20,000

    Te Kura Ki Uta Ki Tai: $15,000

    Te Whare Roopu O Oterepo Waltham Community Cottage: $25,000

    The Chch Aunties: $10,223

    The Chch Kidney Society: $10,000

    The Congregational Christian Church in Samoa (Shirley) Trust Board: $12,000

    The Person To Person Help Trust: $20,000

    The Physics Room Trust: $20,000

    Thriving Madly: $15,000

    Tima NZ Charitable Trust: $10,000

    University of Canterbury: $28,000

    Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust: $15,000

    Welfare Guardians Canterbury: $9000

    Woolston Boxing Club: $10,000

    Woolston Community Library: $4000

    Youth Cultures and Community Trust: $15,000

    Multi-region funding

    24-7 YouthWork Trust: $15,000

    Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust: $10,000

    Blue Brothers Charitable Trust: $7000

    Brainwave Trust Aotearoa: $10,000

    CanTeen Aotearoa: $10,000

    CCS Disability Action Services: $16,500

    Louise Perkins Foundation: $10,000

    North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support: $25,000

    Pinc & Steel Cancer Rehabilitation Foundation NZ: $5000

    Road Safety Education: $10,000

    Sir Peter Blake Marine Education and Recreation Board: $10,000

    Student Volunteer Army Foundation: $30,000

    VOYCE Whakarongo Mai: $13,900

    Wild Game Recovery Trust: $7000