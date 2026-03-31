Foundation announces funding boost for community groups

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The funding will go to 78 organisations, spanning small, large, and “strengthening the sector” grants. In addition, $179,400 has been allocated to projects that span multiple regions, including initiatives that bridge communities across the South Island.
Rātā Foundation chief executive Leighton Evans said the grants are about more than just money.
“This funding will support organisations to help people learn, connect, participate, support and work together to care for each other and the environment,” he said.
“We’re proud to stand alongside the organisations we support – all of whom are committed to making a positive difference in people’s lives and building a better future where our communities are empowered to thrive.”
As the South Island’s largest community investment fund, Rātā manages a pūtea (fund) of around $730m, investing roughly $25m a year across Canterbury, Nelson/Tasman, Marlborough, and the Chatham Islands.
Since it began in 1988, the foundation has distributed more than $630m through community investment programmes aimed at helping people and communities flourish.
A-Town Boxing Gym: $16,000
Aranui Wainoni Community Child Care Centres Association: $15,000
Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group: $10,000
Avebury House Community Trust: $5000
Aviva (Incorporating Chch Women’s Refuge) Charitable Trust: $15,000
Burnside Community Transformation Trust: $5000
Burwood Community Church Trust: $20,000
Canterbury Brain Collective Limited: $30,000
Canterbury Somali Charitable Trust: $19,500
Carers New Zealand: $5000
Chch Korean Community School: $20,000
Chch Netball Centre: $20,000
Chch Transitional Architecture Trust: $10,000
C.A.B Chch Area: $30,000
C.A.B North Canterbury: $8000
Clothed in Love: $15,000
Compassion Trust: $18,000
Conservation Volunteers New Zealand: $30,000
Crusade with Heart Foundation Charitable Trust: $15,000
Dance Therapy NZ: $15,000
Delta Community Support Trust: $15,000
Diabetes Chch Incorporated: $30,000
Dyspraxia Support Group (New Zealand) Inc: $10,000
Empowerment Trust: $10,467
Epic Sports Project NZ Charitable Trust: $15,000
Free Theatre Incorporated: $20,000
Fusion Trust Board: $10,000
Good Night, Sleep Tight Charitable Trust: $10,000
Handmade Studio Charitable Trust: $20,000
Hanmer Springs Community Trust: $10,000
Harmony Community Trust: $6000
He Waka Tapu Limited: $18,000
Home Foundation: $10,000
Islamic Womens Council of New Zealand: $15,000
KnowYourStuffNZ Charitable Trust: $10,000
Lady Khadija Charitable Trust: $30,000
Learn Active: $20,000
Learning City Chch Charitable Trust Board: $10,000
New Brighton Cricket Club: $5000
New Brighton Pier, Foreshore and Promotion: $5000
New Brighton Project: $15,000
New Zealand Endometriosis Foundation Charitable Trust: $25,000
NexGen Kai: $5000
Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNANZ): $7000
North Canterbury Mini Bus Trust: $15,000
Ōnuku Runanga: $23,600
Out & About Arts Trust: $20,000
Oxford Arts Trust: $12,000
Oxford Community Trust: $10,000
Papuni Boxing Ōtautahi Trust: $20,000
Premiere Equipe Judo Club: $6000
Project Jonah New Zealand: $10,000
Pūruatia Charitable Trust: $20,000
Rangiora Youth Community Trust: $7000
Rerenga Awa Manatōpū: $13,425
Riccarton Community Garden and Pātaka Trust: $5000
Samoan Methodist Church Of Samoa-Addington Parish: $10,000
Selwyn Filipino Basketball Club: $5000
SPACPAC Canterbury Charitable Trust: $30,000
Stitch-O-Mat Charitable Trust: $5000
Surfing for Farmers Charitable Trust: $10,000
Tamai Sports: $30,000
Te Ara Kakariki Greenway Canterbury Trust: $20,000
Te Kura Ki Uta Ki Tai: $15,000
Te Whare Roopu O Oterepo Waltham Community Cottage: $25,000
The Chch Aunties: $10,223
The Chch Kidney Society: $10,000
The Congregational Christian Church in Samoa (Shirley) Trust Board: $12,000
The Person To Person Help Trust: $20,000
The Physics Room Trust: $20,000
Thriving Madly: $15,000
Tima NZ Charitable Trust: $10,000
University of Canterbury: $28,000
Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust: $15,000
Welfare Guardians Canterbury: $9000
Woolston Boxing Club: $10,000
Woolston Community Library: $4000
Youth Cultures and Community Trust: $15,000
Multi-region funding
24-7 YouthWork Trust: $15,000
Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust: $10,000
Blue Brothers Charitable Trust: $7000
Brainwave Trust Aotearoa: $10,000
CanTeen Aotearoa: $10,000
CCS Disability Action Services: $16,500
Louise Perkins Foundation: $10,000
North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support: $25,000
Pinc & Steel Cancer Rehabilitation Foundation NZ: $5000
Road Safety Education: $10,000
Sir Peter Blake Marine Education and Recreation Board: $10,000
Student Volunteer Army Foundation: $30,000
VOYCE Whakarongo Mai: $13,900
Wild Game Recovery Trust: $7000