Foundation announces funding boost for community groups

Good Night Sleep Tight provides winter sleepwear and bedding to children in need. Photo: Supplied

Community groups across Canterbury are set to receive more than $1.14 million from the Rātā Foundation, supporting a wide range of projects that help people connect, learn, and care for each other and their environment.

The funding will go to 78 organisations, spanning small, large, and “strengthening the sector” grants. In addition, $179,400 has been allocated to projects that span multiple regions, including initiatives that bridge communities across the South Island.

Rātā Foundation chief executive Leighton Evans said the grants are about more than just money.

“This funding will support organisations to help people learn, connect, participate, support and work together to care for each other and the environment,” he said.

“We’re proud to stand alongside the organisations we support – all of whom are committed to making a positive difference in people’s lives and building a better future where our communities are empowered to thrive.”

As the South Island’s largest community investment fund, Rātā manages a pūtea (fund) of around $730m, investing roughly $25m a year across Canterbury, Nelson/Tasman, Marlborough, and the Chatham Islands.

Since it began in 1988, the foundation has distributed more than $630m through community investment programmes aimed at helping people and communities flourish.

Project Jonah received $10,000. Photo: Project Jonah New Zealand

A-Town Boxing Gym: $16,000

Aranui Wainoni Community Child Care Centres Association: $15,000

Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group: $10,000

Avebury House Community Trust: $5000

Aviva (Incorporating Chch Women’s Refuge) Charitable Trust: $15,000

Burnside Community Transformation Trust: $5000

Burwood Community Church Trust: $20,000

Canterbury Brain Collective Limited: $30,000

Canterbury Somali Charitable Trust: $19,500

Carers New Zealand: $5000

Chch Korean Community School: $20,000

Chch Netball Centre: $20,000

Chch Transitional Architecture Trust: $10,000

C.A.B Chch Area: $30,000

C.A.B North Canterbury: $8000

Clothed in Love: $15,000

Compassion Trust: $18,000

Conservation Volunteers New Zealand: $30,000

Crusade with Heart Foundation Charitable Trust: $15,000

Dance Therapy NZ: $15,000

Delta Community Support Trust: $15,000

Diabetes Chch Incorporated: $30,000

Dyspraxia Support Group (New Zealand) Inc: $10,000

Empowerment Trust: $10,467

Epic Sports Project NZ Charitable Trust: $15,000

Free Theatre Incorporated: $20,000

Fusion Trust Board: $10,000

Good Night, Sleep Tight Charitable Trust: $10,000

Handmade Studio Charitable Trust: $20,000

Hanmer Springs Community Trust: $10,000

Harmony Community Trust: $6000

He Waka Tapu Limited: $18,000

Home Foundation: $10,000

Islamic Womens Council of New Zealand: $15,000

KnowYourStuffNZ Charitable Trust: $10,000

Lady Khadija Charitable Trust: $30,000

Learn Active: $20,000

Learning City Chch Charitable Trust Board: $10,000

New Brighton Cricket Club: $5000

New Brighton Pier, Foreshore and Promotion: $5000

New Brighton Project: $15,000

New Zealand Endometriosis Foundation Charitable Trust: $25,000

NexGen Kai: $5000

Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNANZ): $7000

North Canterbury Mini Bus Trust: $15,000

Ōnuku Runanga: $23,600

Out & About Arts Trust: $20,000

Oxford Arts Trust: $12,000

Oxford Community Trust: $10,000

Papuni Boxing Ōtautahi Trust: $20,000

Premiere Equipe Judo Club: $6000

Project Jonah New Zealand: $10,000

Pūruatia Charitable Trust: $20,000

Rangiora Youth Community Trust: $7000

Rerenga Awa Manatōpū: $13,425

Riccarton Community Garden and Pātaka Trust: $5000

Samoan Methodist Church Of Samoa-Addington Parish: $10,000

Selwyn Filipino Basketball Club: $5000

SPACPAC Canterbury Charitable Trust: $30,000

Stitch-O-Mat Charitable Trust: $5000

Surfing for Farmers Charitable Trust: $10,000

Tamai Sports: $30,000

Te Ara Kakariki Greenway Canterbury Trust: $20,000

Te Kura Ki Uta Ki Tai: $15,000

Te Whare Roopu O Oterepo Waltham Community Cottage: $25,000

The Chch Aunties: $10,223

The Chch Kidney Society: $10,000

The Congregational Christian Church in Samoa (Shirley) Trust Board: $12,000

The Person To Person Help Trust: $20,000

The Physics Room Trust: $20,000

Thriving Madly: $15,000

Tima NZ Charitable Trust: $10,000

University of Canterbury: $28,000

Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust: $15,000

Welfare Guardians Canterbury: $9000

Woolston Boxing Club: $10,000

Woolston Community Library: $4000

Youth Cultures and Community Trust: $15,000

Multi-region funding

24-7 YouthWork Trust: $15,000

Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust: $10,000

Blue Brothers Charitable Trust: $7000

Brainwave Trust Aotearoa: $10,000

CanTeen Aotearoa: $10,000

CCS Disability Action Services: $16,500

Louise Perkins Foundation: $10,000

North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support: $25,000

Pinc & Steel Cancer Rehabilitation Foundation NZ: $5000

Road Safety Education: $10,000

Sir Peter Blake Marine Education and Recreation Board: $10,000

Student Volunteer Army Foundation: $30,000

VOYCE Whakarongo Mai: $13,900

Wild Game Recovery Trust: $7000