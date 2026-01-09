What were the top baby names in 2025?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Meanwhile Isla is back for a second year as the top girls' name in 2025, with 179 registrations.
Luca and Charlotte were in second place, with Oliver and Amelia rounding out the top three.
There were over 58,000 births registered in 2025, and 19,457 unique names.
Internal affairs minister Brooke van Velden said it was clear that while parents loved individuality, established names continued to dominate, with names like Olivia and Jack staying in the top 10 since the 1990s.
"These trends give us fascinating snapshots of Kiwi culture and how enduring favourites shape the names we choose for the next generation," van Velden said.
The top Māori baby names of the past year are released around Matariki.
The top 20 boys' names of 2025
- Noah
- Luca
- Oliver
- George
- Theodore
- Leo
- Charlie
- Jack
- Elijah
- Theo
- Arthur
- Hudson
- James
- Henry
- Cooper
- William
- Lachlan
- Lucas
- Archie
- Liam
The top 20 girls' names of 2025
- Isla
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Hazel
- Olivia
- Lily
- Lucy
- Mila
- Aria
- Mia
- Sophia
- Sophie
- Ella
- Ruby
- Isabella
- Millie
- Harper
- Freya
- Sadie
- Ava