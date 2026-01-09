Family-friendly summer activities to keep you entertained

Are you looking for something to do over the summer holidays with the kids or on your own? Here are some of the upcoming activities on offer in Christchurch this month.

Check out The Lord of the Rings on stage in just 90 minutes at the Botanic Gardens on Friday night. Photo: CCC

Elves, hobbits and orcs will take over the Botanic Gardens on Friday night as The Lord of The Rings in 90 Minutes! makes its debut on the Archery Lawn.

The 2026 season of Anthony Harper Summer Theatre is a fun-filled, laugh-a-minute journey into Middle Earth (and back again!)

Running from 9-25 January, the show brings you a playful spin on Tolkien’s famous trilogy.

Anthony Harper Summer Theatre is a free event, but koha donations will be gratefully accepted by the production’s theatre company, Rollicking Entertainment.

All ages are welcome, although these shows are best enjoyed by ages 12 years and over.

The Anthony Harper Summer Theatre series evening shows start at 7pm, with weekend matinees at 4pm.

Photo: CCC

No plans? No worries! We’ve got you covered with an unforgettable pool party at Norman Kirk Memorial Summer Pool, with fun for the whole whānau.

With massive inflatables and epic bouncy castles, there will be hours of fun to be had.

Plus, thanks to Streets, there will even have free ice creams - but get in quick, they’ll go fast.

Head along from noon to 5pm on Saturday.

Robot Week at Shirley Library

Discover the fascinating world of intelligent robotics-understanding the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and robots, exploring their real-world applications across industries, and watching a programmed robot in action.

This session on Friday, January 16 will be delivered by our special guests, Associate Professor Yilei Zhang and his research group from the University of Canterbury.

You will also have a chance to learn about the cutting-edge research projects conducted by this group include those by postgraduate students and ask questions.

For ages 9-18, free, book online - From Thursday, 27 November, 7pm

Stream Scientists - Christchurch Envirokids

Suit up for an exciting session all about our waterways at Stream Science.

Discover how streams support life, meet the local tuna, and explore how we can all help keep our awa clean and thriving.

Find out why healthy waterways are so important, how stormwater affects our streams, and the everyday actions we can take to protect our urban waterways.

Get hands-on with fun activities, explore and learn about the components that make up a healthy river. Head down to the Botanic Gardens Kiosk from 10am Saturday.

Then check out Stormwater Superheroes - Christchurch Envirokids on Saturday, 17 January, 10am to 1pm, at The Kiosk, Christchurch Botanic Gardens, Rolleston Ave.

Manu Competition

Head to Te Hāpua Halswell Summer Pool for the manu competition and grand finale. Don’t miss your chance to join us for an epic showdown. Saturday, 17 January, noon to 2pm.

Live at the Point 2026

Returning this year on Sunday, 11 January, Live at the Point is a free set of events for all ages set in the grounds of the former Godley House in Diamond Harbour.

Take the ferry over from Lyttelton, and enjoy music from a diverse range of bands, from jazz to folk and indie, and everything in between. Food and drink are available on site, come along from 1-5pm.

A Story of Blacksmiths and Smartphone

Journey down the path that connects horseshoes to pocket computers in this one-of-a-kind talk by internationally renowned physicist Gordon Baym.

Specifically crafted for a non-technical audience, Professor Baym is not only entertaining but provides a relevant and real-world overview of quantum mechanics thus far and where it might be going in the not-too-distant future. A Story of Blacksmiths and Smartphone is on Sunday, 18 January, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, 2 Worcester Boulevard.

Youth Aerials Trial Classes

Check out the school holiday aerial trials at Altitude. Build confidence, have fun and fly for the first time. No experience needed. Tuesday, 13 January, Altitude, 491 St Asaph St.

Kids Cooking Workshop

Looking for educational experience for your child this summer? This One-Day Cooking Workshop for children will expand their French cultural knowledge and vocabulary with a cooking day with their teachers. Thursday 15 January, 9am to 3pm, at Alliance Française Christchurch, 275 Cashel St.

Fairies of Rāwhiti

Stitch O Mat is running four interactive workshops where you can create your own personalised fairy using mostly recycled textiles and a mix of crafting techniques.

The workshops will be held on January 15, 18, 22, and 25, from 10am–12pm. It will finish with a special exhibition in the Woodland Playground Fairy Garden at Rāwhiti Domain. Stitch o Mat, 4 Carnaby Lane, New Brighton.

Photo: CCC

Celebrate summer holidays and come on down to the first Riverlution Market of 2026 and join Clí for a hoopla.

Clí will have everything you need on hand to teach and help you to make your very own hula hoop, sized just for you and your choice of colours!

Suitable for all ages, whether you've never hooped before and are curious, or you're a seasoned pro looking to connect, we've got space for you.

Register interest online and come along from 9.30 - 11.30am.

Summer Sundays

Eight awesome bands over three Summer Sundays at the stunning Botanic Gardens Archery Lawn, the perfect setting for sun and shade.

Gather up your friends and whānau for one, two or all three live music events on 1 February, 8 February and 22 February, 1-4pm.

Bring chairs or picnic blankets, your own food and drink (no glass) and maybe your dancing shoes as well!

Kite Day

Paint the sky with colour at Kite Day on Saturday, 24 January, from noon-4pm.

New Brighton Beach provides the canvas for a creative display of sky-high creatures, cartoons and shapes for all ages to fly or enjoy, along with beach activities like swimming, sandcastle building and picnicking.

Mitre10 Sparks

One of our most popular summer events, Mitre10 Sparks is set to dazzle again this summer with a special Valentine’s Day themed evening of colourful, creative and crowd-pleasing entertainment for all those who love open-air music!

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists present a dazzling night of performance with a contemporary feel and a romantic edge, finishing with the grand fireworks finale.

Saturday, 14 February, at North Hagley Park, live music from 6.30pm, main show starts 7.30pm.

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

If you need a reprieve from the heat, spend a leisurely few hours at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū.

There’s so much art to enjoy so plan a visit to immerse yourself in the city's cultural heart.

Open daily: 10am – 5pm. Late night Wednesdays: Open until 9pm on corner of Worcester Boulevard and Montreal St. Free entry. Find out what's on now at christchurchartgallery.org.nz.

Mānuka Storygrove

The Tūranga central city library's new and playful exhibition is filled with books, puppet theatre, magnetic poetry and more. Let your imagination bloom.

Visit Tūranga and follow the trail of blooms into the Mānuka Storygrove – a hidden pocket of summertime wonder. Finishes on February 28.

Photo: CCC

The world's largest exhibition of Banksy art. The Art of Banksy showcases more than 150 pieces of original and authenticated Banksy artworks, including prints, canvases and unique pieces.

These artworks will be on display at its new temporary home in the heart of the city. Runs unilt 27 January, 10am to 5pm, at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, 188 Oxford Tce.

Photo: CCC

With a rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country, 9 to 5 The Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office, or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Running until February 1 at The Court Theatre, 129 Gloucester St.

Bricks of Olympus grand opening

Bring your family and friends to the launch of Bricks of Olympus with the UC Teece Museum and Maths Craft NZ. Thursday 15 January, 11am to 4pm at the The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, 2 Worcester Boulevard.

World Buskers Festival

The World Buskers Festival returns with street performances, comedy, music and circus acts. Bring the whānau and get ready to experience the magic and the vibrant celebration of local and global talent. Various locations across Central Christchurch from 22 January to 1 February, 10am to 10pm. To find out more go to worldbuskersfestival.co.nz.