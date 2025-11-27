Klyne Real Estate launches in Christchurch with first-of-its-kind open door policy

The Klyne Real Estate team. Photo: Supplied

A new player has entered the Christchurch property market, and it’s already turning heads.

Klyne Real Estate, founded by Anshul Gupta, Harsh Kansara, Steve Mitchell, and Michael Sullivan, is the first Canterbury real estate company to introduce a true open-door policy, a system designed to make collaboration between agents seamless, transparent, and focused entirely on achieving the best result for sellers.

Anshul Gupta.

Anshul Gupta, who has worked in the industry for nearly five years, says the idea was born after repeatedly seeing how rigid processes and communication barriers slowed down sales and limited opportunities for sellers and for agents working with buyers.

"There was a clear gap for a more open and transparent way of working,” he says.

"Our open-door policy means any buyer’s agent can work with us on any listing from day one - no permission needed.

"It removes friction and makes it easier for agents to bring buyers through, ultimately helping sellers secure the best price, faster."

At Klyne, collaboration isn’t just welcomed - it’s built into the company’s foundation.

Every listing is accessible for all agents to work on immediately, creating a more competitive environment that Anshul Gupta believes will lead to more interest, more open-home activity, and more offers on the table.

The Klyne Real Estate team includes Harsh Kansara, a licensed real estate agent; Steve Mitchell, Business Development Manager; and Michael Sullivan, Operations Manager.

Photo: Supplied

Steve and Michael, who are also involved in property development and have extensive experience in the real estate market, believe the open-door policy will generate significant attention and ultimately bring more value to sellers.

Together, the team brings a mix of industry expertise, operational strength, and innovative thinking to the company.

Klyne Real Estate also embraces a philosophy of fair commission and smart strategies, with a commitment to serving clients with integrity and always acting in their best interests.

Anshul Gupta says the open-door model is widely used in markets such as the United States, and he believes the time is right to bring this level of openness and efficiency to Canterbury.

Within its first week of operation, the team has already received strong interest and secured several new listings, reinforcing early confidence in the company’s fresh and collaborative approach.

With bold intentions and a commitment to reshaping the industry, the team at Klyne Real Estate is ready to offer Canterbury home sellers a more streamlined, transparent, and effective way to move forward.