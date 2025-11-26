Ara offers to get future students 'study ready'

Ara’s Get Set for ‘26 event will include tours of the city and Woolston campuses. Photo: Ara Institute of Canterbury

A series of events at the Ara Institute of Canterbury campuses aim to make it easier for future students to get ready to study in the new year.

Ara will host Get Set for ’26 events at its Woolston campus on Tuesday, December 2, and at the city campus on Wednesday, December 3, and Thursday, December 4, to help prospective students get "study ready" in a day.

Get Set for ‘26 will give soon-to-be students a chance to lift their confidence and find out what may lie ahead for them.

Ara community and outreach manager Blair Kaad said the team is ready to roll out the welcome mat.

"There’s quite a lot to organise before starting study, and we can help with all of it.

"Get Set for ’26 is a great opportunity to tick everything off so you can enjoy summer knowing you’re ready to hit the ground running when your course starts in the new year."

Study-ready workshops will help students feel confident and prepared when they start at Ara in the new year. Photo: Ara Institute of Canterbury

Attendees will be able to seek help completing their application, get their ID documents verified and attend a readiness workshop.

They can also get advice about StudyLink, student finances, scholarships and budgeting. Campus tours and "student hacks" workshops will also be presented by current Ara students. There will also be giveaways, prizes and free kai.

Kaad said the event would also be ideal for anyone considering studying further down the track.

"We can talk through pathways, career opportunities and upcoming courses, including those starting mid-2026.

"Across our study options we’ve got everything from level 1 foundation courses right through to masters degrees.

"Whether you’re just out of school or you’re looking to switch careers or get back into the workforce, we’ve pretty much got something for everyone."

Kaad said some Ara courses starting in February were already full and others were filling fast.

"But there are still places available on many courses, including diplomas in architecture, lab science, massage therapy and hospitality management, as well as degrees in engineering, outdoor education, design, human nutrition, health promotion and sports science.

"If you’re keen to study at Ara next year, Get Set for ‘26 is the quick and easy way to secure your place and get organised.

"Come along, get everything sorted and start summer knowing you’re ready for 2026."

To register for Get Set for ’26, visit www.ara.ac.nz

Key details

Locations: Ara - City, Woolston and Timaru campuses

Dates and times:

Tue 2 December - Woolston campus

Wed 3 & Thu 4 December - City campus

10:00am - 2:00pm each day



Wed 10 December - Timaru campus

3:00pm - 6:00pm