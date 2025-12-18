Climbers believed buried by avalanche on Mt Cook

Two climbers missing on Aoraki/Mount Cook were likely caught in a large ice avalanche and are not believed to be alive, police say.

An aerial search using a SAR detector found items of climbing equipment in the area the men had intended to climb.

They appeared to have been caught in a significant ice avalanche in a known icefall hazard zone on the upper Linda Glacier.

The men left the Plateau Hut on Saturday evening of Saturday aiming to summit the mountain, via the Linda Glacier route.

They were reported missing when they failed to return to Plateau Hut on Monday morning.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said search and rescue efforts spanned three days when weather allowed.

Photo: NZ Police

“The first opportunity for an aerial search occurred late Tuesday evening, however they were not located, but because they noted their intentions, it drastically narrowed the area we had to search.

"With the aid of the detector and Search and Rescue staff, we were able to identify a key area of interest and located some items of climbing equipment,” Inspector Walker said.

“A visual investigation of this area has led to the determination that the overdue climbers have been caught in a significant ice avalanche within a known icefall hazard zone on the upper Linda Glacier.

“Because of the scale and volume of material involved, we don’t believe this avalanche was survivable.”

Department of Conservation Aoraki/Mount Cook operations manager Sally Jones said the area remains too unstable for ground crews to access, or for a recovery operation to be attempted.

“This is a tragic outcome, and our thoughts are with the climbers’ family and friends.

“The Linda Glacier is an unforgiving alpine environment.

Conditions can change rapidly, and even highly experienced climbers are exposed to unexpected hazards including icefall, crevasses, avalanches, and extreme weather.

“Aoraki is a place of immense beauty and significance, but it also can be extremely brutal in terms of what it can throw at those who attempt to climb it.”

While aerial reconnisance had not been able to pinpoint where the bodies of the climbers might be, Inspector Walker said Police would consider a recovery operation if warmer weather allows.

“Sadly, for now, we can’t reach them and they lie in rest on the maunga, and our sympathy is with their whānau.”

- Allied Media