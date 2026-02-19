Delays ahead as major road works continue

Extended bus lanes, water pipe upgrades and road widening will be part of the Lincoln Rd upgrades starting in April. Photo: CCC

More disruption is on the way for motorists travelling into central Christchurch from the south-west.

A major upgrade to Lincoln Rd starts in April, installing peak hour bus lanes and improving water and wastewater services.

The nine-month programme will see co-ordinated infrastructure works carried out on Lincoln Rd between Curletts Rd and Wrights Rd.

“We’re combining several transport and water improvements into one coordinated programme to reduce disruption and finish the work as quickly as possible,” said city council city infrastructure general manager Brent Smith.

“Lincoln Rd is a key route for commuters and businesses. These upgrades will improve safety, make public transport more reliable, and ensure water and wastewater services can continue to meet the needs of our growing communities.”

The works include replacing wastewater mains and property connections between Wrights Rd and Curletts Rd and on sections of Sylvan St and Domain Tce.

Peak hour bus lanes will be installed in both directions between Annex Rd and Wrights Rd. The lanes form part of the Passenger Transport Improvements project, which will eventually provide continuous peak-time bus lanes from Halswell to the central city.

The project aims to improve public transport reliability and efficiency while reducing traffic congestion.

“We’re aware that there will be a lot of work happening over several months. At this stage we’re still working through the traffic impacts and staff will work closely with our contractors to make sure businesses, residents and other road users know what is happening in the area,” Smith said.

Other elements of the upgrade include more restricted right turns in and out of most side roads and properties along Lincoln Rd between Annex Rd and Wrights Rd.

The water submains on Lincoln Rd’s southeast side, between Lyttelton Street and Hoon Hay Rd, will be replaced and and meters will be installed.

Watermains at the intersection Domain Tce and Sylvan St intersections will be replaced.

Lincoln Rd will also be widened and the roading replaced.

Meanwhile, in Riccarton, major works are also under way to upgrade ageing wastewater pipelines in streets near Westfield Riccarton. The pipes have reached the end of their service life and need replacing.

“We’re replacing these pipes with larger ones to increase the capacity of the network, accommodate growth in the area and further growth in the future,” said city council head of three waters Gavin Hutchison.

The streets affected include George St, Peverel St, Wainui St, Maxwell St and Matipo St. The work is being carried out in stages from January to July to reduce disruption for residents and nearby businesses.

The first stage started on George St in January and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Stage two of the upgrade on Peverel St started on February 9 and are expected to run until the end of March.

“We’ve planned the works to try to minimise disruption, however there will be lane or road closures required at each stage so please expect delays in this area and allow for extra travel time,” said Hutchison.

Contractor Hunter Civil is working with affected residents and businesses to minimise the impact of the works.

Roadworks are also continuing in the north-west, with lights at the Wairakei and Idris Rds intersection being replaced, having reached the end of their service life.