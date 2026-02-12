'A lot of work happening over several months' on Lincoln Rd

The roadworks will be carried out over nine months on Lincoln Rd between Curletts Rd and Wrights Rd. Photo: CCC

A major upgrade to Christchurch's Lincoln Rd from April will see peak hour bus lanes installed and improvements to water and wastewater services.

A coordinated programme of infrastructure improvements will be carried out over nine months on Lincoln Rd between Curletts Rd and Wrights Rd.

“We’re combining several transport and water improvements into one coordinated programme to reduce disruption and finish the work as quickly as possible,” says Christchurch City Council general manager city infrastructure Brent Smith.

"Lincoln Road is a key route for commuters and businesses.

"These upgrades will improve safety, make public transport more reliable, and ensure water and wastewater services can continue to meet the needs of our growing communities.”

"We’re aware that there will be a lot of work happening over several months.

"At this stage we’re still working through the traffic impacts and staff will work closely with our contractors to make sure businesses, residents and other road users know what is happening in the area,” says Smith.

The installation of peak hour bus lanes is part of the passenger transport improvements project, which will eventually provide peak-time bus lanes from Halswell to the central city.

The project aims to improve public transport reliability, efficiency and reduce traffic congestion.

The work will also include: