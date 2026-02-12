'A lot of work happening over several months' on Lincoln Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A coordinated programme of infrastructure improvements will be carried out over nine months on Lincoln Rd between Curletts Rd and Wrights Rd.
“We’re combining several transport and water improvements into one coordinated programme to reduce disruption and finish the work as quickly as possible,” says Christchurch City Council general manager city infrastructure Brent Smith.
"Lincoln Road is a key route for commuters and businesses.
"These upgrades will improve safety, make public transport more reliable, and ensure water and wastewater services can continue to meet the needs of our growing communities.”
"We’re aware that there will be a lot of work happening over several months.
"At this stage we’re still working through the traffic impacts and staff will work closely with our contractors to make sure businesses, residents and other road users know what is happening in the area,” says Smith.
The installation of peak hour bus lanes is part of the passenger transport improvements project, which will eventually provide peak-time bus lanes from Halswell to the central city.
The project aims to improve public transport reliability, efficiency and reduce traffic congestion.
The work will also include:
- Replacing wastewater mains and property connections between Wrights Road and Curletts Road and on a section of Sylvan Street and Domain Terrace
- Replacing water submains and installing water meters on Lincoln Road’s southeast side (Lyttelton Street – Hoon Hay Road) and replacing watermains at intersections with Domain Terrace and Sylvan Street
- Road replacement and widening
- Installing peak hour bus lanes in both directions between Annex Road and Wrights Road
- Installing bus shelters and benches in new and current locations
- Installing a central median with landscaping
- Restricting right turns in and out of most side roads and properties on Lincoln Road (between Annex and Wrights Road)
- Upgrading street lighting
- New fibre connections
- Undergrounding power services – this work will be carried out by Orion to properties between Torrens Road and Annex Road