'Mind blowing': High school band set to support Foo Fighters in Christchurch

Members of a secondary school band say they are "mind blown" to be supporting the Foo Fighters in Christchurch next year.

SEEK HELP! from Queen’s High School in Dunedin have secured a supporting slot with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees at Christchurch’s Te Kaha stadium on January 19.

Guitarist and vocalist Lucy Hughes said it had been a whirlwind few months for the band.

"We got a message from the band a wee while ago and we were a bit sceptical about it at first, to be honest, but it was only a couple days ago that I actually took a call from Frontier Touring and we got the name drop that it was the Foo Fighters.

"That was kind of mind blowing."

Most of the band were fans of the Foo Fighters; member Maggie Caldwell said she had "grown up" with them.

SEEK HELP! had supported a variety of national bands, but admitted this was the biggest step up.

They were keen to "spread their message", Lucy said.

"It’s all about making some noise. Just being able to get up there and play the music that we love and do the things that we like with the people we love.

"I think also just representing girls and queer people is just really important, especially in a scene that has been historically male-dominated."

SEEK HELP!, whose members credit "feminist punk" bands such as Bikini Kill as being big influences on their work, finished third in last year’s Smokefree Rockquest national finals.

Feminist Ōtepoti punk band SEEK HELP! members (from left) Lucy Hughes, Maggie Caldwell, Phia Caldwell and Mela Milner-Novak have been selected to support the Foo Fighters when they play in Christchurch in January. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"Oh, it’s been crazy having so much go on," Lucy said.

"It’s almost like mind blowing how quickly everything’s escalated, but it’s kind of awesome that we get to live through that."

At the time, Smokefree Rockquest judge Hamish Jackson said the band really "stood out".

"The whole band was really cool and tight, and the drummer, guitarist and bass player were all really locked in. They have that creative spark."

SEEK HELP! hope to release their first EP in the middle of the year.

Lucy said she and her bandmates were grateful for the support of the local music scene, and hoped more young bands kick down the door.

"Get involved. Be proud. Be in your space.

"Be in people’s faces. Try to be serious and get into it. Be political."

And their message for Christchurch?

"We’re coming for you."

General tickets go on sale February 25.