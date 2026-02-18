Foo Fighters to play at Christchurch's new stadium

Dave Grohl, the founding member of the Foo Fighters, performing in Los Angeles last year, Photo: Getty Images

The Foo Fighters are the first international band booked to play at Christchurch’s new stadium.

The United States band will return to New Zealand in January next year as part of their Australasian tour.

They will play at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on January 19 and Auckland on January 22, 2027, following their January 2024 gigs in the cities.

One New Zealand Stadium is due to open in April, with Kiwi bands Six60 and Synthony playing the first show at the new venue on May 16.

Renowned for their marathon sets, the Foo Fighters line up for the New Zealand concerts will be Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.