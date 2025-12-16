Stolen trailer used to take motorcycles: police

Police are appealing for the public's help as they investigate a stolen trailer and motorcycles in the Christchurch area.

Yesterday, police received a report that a trailer had been stolen sometime overnight on Sunday from a property in Kairua Rd in the suburb of Hornby.

The trailer - registration U110C - was then used in a burglary of four motorcycles from a property in Almond Lane, Prebbleton, police said in a statement.

Police want the public's help to identify this car towing the trailer. Photo: NZ Police

The trailer, which has a painting of a chequered flag on both sides, has been located.

Police said they now need the public’s help to find out where it has been, or who may have been driving the vehicle towing it.

"If you have any information regarding the thefts or the trailers movements from Sunday, December 14, around 4pm, onwards please contact police."

Information could be provided through 105, either online or over the phone. Please use reference number: 251215/1054.

Alternatively, a report could be made anonymously though Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, using the same reference number.

- Allied Media