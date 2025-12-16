Call to consider skill level when climbing

Police said recovering the bodies was a "difficult and technical" process. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

Mountain safety advocates are calling for people to consider their skill level before attempting an ambitious climb after the bodies of two people were recovered from a popular destination in Fiordland National Park.

Police were notified about 7.40pm on Saturday that the two were missing when another climbing party activated a beacon after the pair failed to return from their intended route.

One of the pair was found dead, but deteriorating conditions forced rescuers to abandon the search for the night, Sergeant Alun Griffiths said.

On Sunday, police and Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue specialists returned and found the second person dead as well.

Sgt Griffiths said the recovery of the bodies was a "difficult and technical" process.

One of the climbers was an Australian citizen, and the second held dual New Zealand-Canadian citizenship, but resided in Australia.

Sgt Griffiths said the north buttress of Sabre Peak, where the bodies were found, was a 500m-long route and was on the bucket list of many climbers.

He wished to thank the Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue team, the Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand, Heliworks and Southern Lakes Helicopters for what was a "complex and challenging recovery".

"This is a result nobody wanted, and our thoughts are with their families."

The formal identification process is under way, and the deaths have been referred to the coroner.

The news comes after the alarm was sounded for two climbers on Aoraki/Mt Cook after they both failed to return by their expected arrival time.

The search for the pair is expected to be undertaken in the coming days.

While the weather in the national park was mostly favourable over the weekend, it has since deteriorated, with rain and strong winds in the area yesterday, and further bad weather forecast today.

The Mountain Safety Council (MSC) said in a statement the high peaks of the South Island had attracted increased climbing activity in recent weeks as periods of fine weather and favourable conditions occurred.

It said it was not uncommon for this time of year.

MSC chief executive Mike Daisley said good conditions encouraged more people into the mountains, but they did not remove the hazards.

"Sabre Peak and Aoraki/Mt Cook are among the country’s most complex and challenging alpine environments, where the consequences of a mistake are often severe."

He said both climbs should not be undertaken by inexperienced climbers.