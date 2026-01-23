Pedestrian seriously hurt in Riccarton Ave crash

A person is in a serious condition after being struck by a car in central Christchurch this evening.

Police said they responded to the crash at about 6.50pm on Riccarton Ave.

The road is closed to eastbound traffic while emergency services are at the scene.

Entry to the hospital's emergency department will remain accessible, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.