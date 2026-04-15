Free driver signing session for Supercars fans

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The Repco Supercars Championship will make its highly-anticipated debut at Ruapuna Raceway from April 17-19.
Fans can join the free Supercars Fanfare event on Thursday, April 16, from 4-6pm, at The Green outside Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.
Watch as the drivers arrive by waka on the Ōtākaro Avon River and are welcomed by a Mihi Whakatau.
In partnership with ChristchurchNZ, the event will be the only chance for fans to meet the entire Repco Supercars Championship grid before the race weekend, with an all‑in signing session from 5pm.
The free event will also feature a display of historic New Zealand race cars, Supercars course cars, and promotional vehicles, with exclusive giveaways available to attending fans.
The action then starts at Ruapuna on Friday, with three races scheduled across the weekend.
Tickets and corporate hospitality options can be found at Supercars.com.
Supercars and Super Round 'Live Site' at The Terrace
The 'Live Site' at The Terrace will transform the heart of the city with a big screen broadcasting all the action live and free from the ITM Christchurch Super 440 this weekend and the Super Rugby Pacific Super Round at One New Zealand Stadium next weekend from April 24-26.
The Live Site fan zone beside the Avon/Ōtākaro River near the Bridge of Remembrance will also host the 10 teams for signing sessions over Anzac weekend.
It is being organised by ChristchurchNZ and Super Rugby Pacific.
“Super Round is more than just the five matches at One New Zealand Stadium - it is a festival of rugby and fun that will spill into the streets of the central city,” said ChristchurchNZ head of major events Karena Finnie.
Buskers, dancers and musicians will feature along the route, which runs from the Bridge of Remembrance along City Mall and Cashel St to the stadium.
“The Live Site and Fan Trail will help bring more people into the city and give visitors and locals alike more opportunities to experience the excitement and energy of the first major event surrounding the city’s new stadium,” says Finnie.
The Fan Trail will be filled with entertainment from two-and-a-half hours before kick-off each day.
Finnie says the Super Round is projected to attract about 13,500 visitors to Christchurch, who will bring about $6 million in visitor spending to the city over the long weekend.
Organisers have asked people to plan their travel into the city ahead of time, as it’s expected to be busy. Information about travel options is available on the ChristchurchNZ website.
Live Site schedule
Thursday, 23 April
Live Site open: 3pm – 6pm Crusaders and NSW Waratahs signing and fan connection: 4pm – 5pm
Friday, 24 April
Live Site open: 3pm – 9.30pm
Fan Trail entertainment: 5pm - 7pm
Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies signing and fan connection: 3pm – 4pm
Blues and Queensland Reds signing and fan connection: 4pm – 5pm
Crusaders v Waratahs live on screen: 7.35pm
Saturday, 25 April
Live Site open: 12pm – 9.30pm
Fan Trail entertainment: 2:30pm – 4:30pm
Highlanders and Moana Pasifika signing and fan connection: 1.30pm – 2.30pm
Chiefs and Fijian Drua signing and fan connection: 2.30pm – 3.30pm
Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies live on screen: 5.05pm
Blues v Queensland Reds live on screen: 7.35pm
Sunday, 26 April
Live Site open: 11.30am – 6.30pm
Fan Trail entertainment: 11.30pm - 1.30pm
Highlanders v Moana Pasifika live on screen: 2pm
Chiefs v Fijian Drua live on screen: 4.30pm