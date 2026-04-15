Free driver signing session for Supercars fans

The Supercars Fanfare event will be held on Thursday from 4-6pm at the Green next to Te Pae. Photo: ChristchurchNZ

Supercars will mark its first-ever visit to the South Island with a free fan event in the central city on the eve of the inaugural ITM Christchurch Super 440.

The Repco Supercars Championship will make its highly-anticipated debut at Ruapuna Raceway from April 17-19.

Fans can join the free Supercars Fanfare event on Thursday, April 16, from 4-6pm, at The Green outside Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

Watch as the drivers arrive by waka on the Ōtākaro Avon River and are welcomed by a Mihi Whakatau.

The free Supercars Fanfare event will take place this Thursday at the Green next to Te Pae. Photo: ChristchurchNZ

Then head over to the green for a free driver signing session, with the Supercars support vehicles on display, live DJ and exclusive giveaways.

In partnership with ChristchurchNZ, the event will be the only chance for fans to meet the entire Repco Supercars Championship grid before the race weekend, with an all‑in signing session from 5pm.

The free event will also feature a display of historic New Zealand race cars, Supercars course cars, and promotional vehicles, with exclusive giveaways available to attending fans.

The action then starts at Ruapuna on Friday, with three races scheduled across the weekend.

Tickets and corporate hospitality options can be found at Supercars.com.

A big screen will broadcast all the action live and free from the ITM Christchurch Super 440 at Ruapuna Raceway this weekend (April 17-19). Photo: ChristchurchNZ

The 'Live Site' at The Terrace will transform the heart of the city with a big screen broadcasting all the action live and free from the ITM Christchurch Super 440 this weekend and the Super Rugby Pacific Super Round at One New Zealand Stadium next weekend from April 24-26.

The Live Site fan zone beside the Avon/Ōtākaro River near the Bridge of Remembrance will also host the 10 teams for signing sessions over Anzac weekend.

It is being organised by ChristchurchNZ and Super Rugby Pacific.

“Super Round is more than just the five matches at One New Zealand Stadium - it is a festival of rugby and fun that will spill into the streets of the central city,” said ChristchurchNZ head of major events Karena Finnie.

The Supercars arrived at Ruapuna on Tuesday. Photo: Euromarque Motorsport Park

A 'Fan Trail' will run from the Live Site to One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha. The eight-minute walk is designed to give people a taste of the festival-like atmosphere of the matches at One New Zealand Stadium.

Buskers, dancers and musicians will feature along the route, which runs from the Bridge of Remembrance along City Mall and Cashel St to the stadium.

“The Live Site and Fan Trail will help bring more people into the city and give visitors and locals alike more opportunities to experience the excitement and energy of the first major event surrounding the city’s new stadium,” says Finnie.

The Fan Trail will be filled with entertainment from two-and-a-half hours before kick-off each day.

Finnie says the Super Round is projected to attract about 13,500 visitors to Christchurch, who will bring about $6 million in visitor spending to the city over the long weekend.

Organisers have asked people to plan their travel into the city ahead of time, as it’s expected to be busy. Information about travel options is available on the ChristchurchNZ website.

Live Site schedule

Thursday, 23 April

Live Site open: 3pm – 6pm Crusaders and NSW Waratahs signing and fan connection: 4pm – 5pm

Friday, 24 April

Live Site open: 3pm – 9.30pm

Fan Trail entertainment: 5pm - 7pm

Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies signing and fan connection: 3pm – 4pm

Blues and Queensland Reds signing and fan connection: 4pm – 5pm

Crusaders v Waratahs live on screen: 7.35pm

Saturday, 25 April

Live Site open: 12pm – 9.30pm

Fan Trail entertainment: 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Highlanders and Moana Pasifika signing and fan connection: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Chiefs and Fijian Drua signing and fan connection: 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies live on screen: 5.05pm

Blues v Queensland Reds live on screen: 7.35pm

Sunday, 26 April

Live Site open: 11.30am – 6.30pm

Fan Trail entertainment: 11.30pm - 1.30pm

Highlanders v Moana Pasifika live on screen: 2pm

Chiefs v Fijian Drua live on screen: 4.30pm