Muscle People: Kicking injuries to touch

With the change of the season, many of us enjoy getting active and ready for football, rugby, rugby league and netball. These outdoor activities that New Zealanders love can increase the risk of common injuries such as strains, sprains, or ligament damage.

ACC statistics show that sporting injuries rise during this period, making up about 20% of all injury claims.

If injury strikes this season, the trained staff at Muscle People are ready to help you return to the action. Many people end up sitting out sports and activities because pain or lack of mobility makes participation difficult. The team commonly treat strains and sprains (especially in ankles and knees), overuse injuries such as shin splints or Achilles tendinitis, ligament injuries (including ACL or rotator cuff), and traumatic injuries.

These injuries are often linked to poor warm-ups, jumping straight back into activity too quickly after a break, or not allowing the body enough recovery time. Uneven surfaces or awkward landings can also contribute.

While the team would love to help people avoid injury in the first place, if problems do occur, Laurie Moore and the skilled Muscle People specialists combine clinical expertise with genuine care — examining the root cause of pain and creating a personalised plan to help you move better and feel stronger.

There are many ways to look after your chances of avoiding injury. Be sure to prepare your body for activity by warming up. Even a few stretches can make a difference. Stay hydrated and gradually increase activity levels rather than pushing too hard too soon.

Laurie also advises paying attention to warning signs and seeking professional advice early so you can regain mobility as soon as possible.

“Our experienced physiotherapists are highly trained in treating lower back and neck pain, knee and shoulder pain, and sports injuries,” says Laurie.

We also provide acupuncture, pelvic health, vestibular physiotherapy, hypermobility management, and headache and migraine treatment because recovery is not just about feeling better — it’s about getting you back to doing the things you enjoy.

To ensure long-term solutions and faster recovery, the physiotherapists at Muscle People provide guidance on injury prevention strategies, including exercise, lifestyle adjustments, and ergonomic advice to lower the risk

of re-injury.

Their treatment model focuses on improving long-term outcomes, restoring function, and enhancing movement quality.

If you need to see a physiotherapist, Muscle People have three convenient clinics in Bishopdale, the inner city, and Wigram Skies. Make a booking at the website musclepeople.co.nz