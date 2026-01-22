Warning not to approach wanted men

Anyone who sees Brett Drake or David Cadle is urged not to approach them and call 111 immediately. Photos: Police

Christchurch police are appealing to the public for help locating two men who should not be approached if seen.

Police are seeking Brett Drake and David Cadle, who are both wanted on court-issued warrants and are each facing several charges.

Anyone who sees either man is urged not to approach them "and instead call 111 immediately", a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they were avoiding arrest.

If you have information about Cadle’s whereabouts, call 111 and use reference number 251208/5660. If you have information about Drake, call 111 and use reference number 260103/3149.

-Allied Media