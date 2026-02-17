Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Former pupils and teachers reunite to remember Lyttelton schools

    By Kees Chalmers
    Former Lyttelton Main School pupils at the reunion. Photos: Supplied
    The reunion cake with the emblems of Lyttelton West, Lyttelton Main, St Joseph’s and Rapaki...
    Former St Joseph’s pupils Graeme and Brian Tyro.
    Former St Joseph’s pupils and partners Michael and Philippa Toomey, Mary Anne Jackson and Marama...
    Armadillos staff hosted a morning tea for the Lyttelton schools reunion.
    The legacy of four schools were remembered by more than 200 former teachers, pupils and families at the Lyttelton schools reunion.

    The celebration of Lyttelton West, Lyttelton Main, St Joseph’s and Rapaki schools was held from February 6-8.

    The new Flora Courts in the Lyttelton Recreation Grounds were officially opened in honour of community advocate Flora ‘Flo’ McGregor.

    The reunion was being organised by Flo before she died in 2023.

    A presentation of class photographs from the 1940s to the 1980s was also shown.

    The attendees were welcomed with a karakia and speeches were made from community leaders and alumni.

    A cake-cutting ceremony and buffet dinner were also held.

    The reunion was capped off with a service at St Saviours at Holy Trinity church by vicar John McLister, followed by morning tea at Armadillos Lyttelton.