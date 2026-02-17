Post office legacy comes full circle

William Jamieson outside the Sumner Post Office, which he now manages more than 70 years after his great-grandfather was postmaster in the same building. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Bill Jamieson was the Sumner Post Office postmaster during the 1950s and 1960s.

Before that, he had worked as a telegraphist during World War II, sending and receiving Morse code messages – ideal training for a career with the Post Office. He became the Morse code specialist before being promoted to postmaster.

Now, another Jamieson is in residence at the Nayland St post office – Bill Jamieson’s great-grandson, William Jamieson.

William, 22, is the manager of Sumner Post Office, now a popular bar and cafe which opened in December 2024.

The post office was built in 1907 serving the suburbs between Heathcote and Taylors Mistake until it closed in 1991 and became a GP’s rooms.

Sumner couple Courtney Doig and Chris Lumsden bought the building about four years ago and opened it as a bar and eatery. They named it Sumner Post Office to pay homage to the site’s history.

William took on the role in November, initially oblivious to the building’s significance to his own family.

“It wasn’t until around Christmas and dad brought it (the new job) up to nana. She mentioned her husband Mac’s father had worked there,” he said.

“We got talking and it turned out he was the Morse code specialist and postmaster there, it was pretty funny.”

William said his mother, Tisha Bradley, who grew up in Sumner, loves visiting and remembering how the room was laid out when it was a post office.

“Quite often we’ll actually get people come in and they want to see the old safe or they’ll tell us ‘I remember where the deposits were’,” he said.

William grew up in Sumner but moved to New Brighton when he was 18. He had been managing a burger restaurant, a role he felt stagnant in, when the Post Office job came up.

“I’d been wanting to make it back to the village for a job for a while so it was good timing.

“It’s cool seeing all the locals again. It’s nice running the place and pushing it to the best it can be.”

Old photos of the village are hung around the walls of the venue and William is currently trying to track down a photo of his great grandfather to put up as well.

"We’re trying to bring that history back and make it a gathering spot,” he said.

William is also an accomplished athlete, representing New Zealand in surfing and water polo and winning multiple national titles in surf life saving.

He founded Sumner surfing festival, the Tuawera Longboard Classic with Charlie Wise and Jack Tyro. The festival has been running for the past five years.