Clean-up starts on Banks Peninsula after flooding

Akaroa was hit by flooding. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

The flood clean-up is starting on Banks Peninsula and State Highway 75 is set to open later today after the MetService's orange rain warnings expired across Canterbury last night.

Canterbury Civil Defence Controller Duncan Sandeman says tending to the flood damage is now the main priority.

A number of roads, including State Highway 75, were still closed this morning due to flooding and slips.

There is also a boil water notice in Wainui and Little River.

NZTA Regional Manager for Maintenance and Operations for the Central and Lower South Island, Peter Brown, told Morning Report there is still surface flooding on State Highway 75 in the Little River area, but he expected the road to open at about noon today.

He said he isn’t expecting any serious damage, but NZTA will assess the road, and there could be some potholes. He said it should be fine for the community to use.

Communication services had also been affected after damage to a fibre optic cable resulting in what Sanderman says is "patchy" reception.

Sanderman advised residents and visitors to stay put and not try to drive to Little River as they would be "putting themselves and others at risk."

"Look after your neighbours, communities are fantastic when faced with adversities like this."

Photo: Leigh Hopkinson

Among the flooded homes is former Exponents frontman Jordan Luck's Little River property.

“Absolutely surrounded by water. It is a moat!” Luck told the Herald.

He was woken by his partner’s sister about 3.30am on Tuesday after more than 24 hours of heavy rain.

“She lives in a tiny home on ours. It was a torrent and lake from daybreak, and it has not abated.”

The singer and his partner have been at their Banks Peninsula home for more than a decade and say the flooding is as bad as they’ve seen in their time there – even in an area that is renowned for it.

Luck’s music room and his laundry were breached by the floodwaters.

His home sits below road level but well above the height of State Highway 75, which links Christchurch and Akaroa.

Streets in nearby Christchurch were also flooded, with the Heathcote River spilling over its banks in places.

-RNZ and Allied Media