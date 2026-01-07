Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a serious crash that temporarily closed a section of State Highway 75 in Christchurch.

The two-vehicle crash on Curletts Rd, which involved a car and a motorbike, was reported to emergency services about 11am on Wednesday, police said.

"Police are in attendance and the serious crash unit has been advised.

"One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

State Highway 75 was reopened between State Highway 76 and Lincoln Rd just after 2pm.