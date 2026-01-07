Father and son open new supermarket

Christchurch's newest supermaket, Kai Co, officially opened its doors on Wednesday.

The new premises at the Northwood Supa Centa, in the former Noel Leeming building, opened at 8am on Wednesday with "a soft launch", owners Shane and Ethan Vickery said.

"This gives us time to train our team properly and make sure everything’s running smoothly."

The new Kai Co supermarket opened at the Northwood Supa Centa off Radcliffe Rd today. Photo: Kai Co

It is effectively going up against New Zealand's supermarket duopoly - Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

But Ethan told the NZ Herald he sees it as more of an alternative to the big players.

"I haven’t said myself that we’re taking on the supermarkets. It’s a bit scary, that’d be like starting a social rugby team and playing the All Blacks. It’s more offering an alternative."

The 32-year-old and his dad have been in food retail for many years, running a successful butchery.

They now felt it was the right time to launch a supermarket of their own.

"The store features one of the largest butcheries in Christchurch, a full produce department, and strong clearance deals on grocery lines as well as great everyday pricing on essentials. Kai Co is committed to good food priced fair.

"From Wednesday, we’ll have a full range of fresh produce and meat, along with a solid grocery offering.

"Our grocery range will continue to grow over the coming weeks and months as everything settles in.

"We’re really looking forward to finally opening the doors and welcoming you in.

"Kai Co is built around one belief, food is essential so it should be affordable for everyone.

"For those who don’t know us, we’ve been involved in running large value-driven butchery, produce and grocery retail in Christchurch for a long time.

"With over 55 years of combined family experience (…40 of those belong to Dad), we’re now bringing our model to the north.

"We’re committed to passing the savings directly to customers – staying honest, simple and community-focused."

Shane had done some analysis and "price comparisons" before opening and reckons the new store will be competitive.

"I’ve been doing price comparisons for the last 48 hours and I know we’re cheaper than most of the supermarkets on a lot of items, but it’s only going to get better,” he told the Herald.

He says procuring certain stock has been difficult at this time of year but there are plans to establish new business relationships with suppliers.

"You approach them and they don’t take it too seriously, but then when they actually see what we’re doing, they’re starting to realise, oh, this is actually something that could be quite big."

-Allied Media