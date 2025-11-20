Man charged after fatal Sheffield crash

Police have arrested a Swiss national in relation to a fatal crash in Canterbury on Wednesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 73 in Sheffield at the intersection with Deans Rd about 2.50pm.

"Following enquiries, a 32-year-old Swiss national has been charged with careless driving causing death," a police spokesperson said.

"He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

"Police’s thoughts remain with the family of the deceased at this difficult time."

Two other people sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The serious crash unit was called to the scene and the road was closed until just after 8pm.

-Allied Media