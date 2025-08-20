Person killed in State Highway 1 crash

A person is dead following a two-vehicle highway crash south of Dunedin early today.

Police said the the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a truck, occurred on State Highway 1 near Allanton about 1am.

In an update this morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the car had crossed the centreline and into the path of the oncoming truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Their identity was yet to be confirmed.

Snr Sgt Bond said motorists should expect delays and the road would remain closed west of Allanton for some time.

The serious crash unit was in attendance and a scene investigation would be conducted today.

St John and three fire trucks also responded to the crash.

St John earlier said one person sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

In an update about 8.25am NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was expected to remain closed until this afternoon.

Diversions are in place.

- Allied Media/RNZ