'Just crazy': Burling opens up on shock Team NZ split

Peter Burling. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand sailor Peter Burling says the control Team New Zealand wanted over him forced him out of the America's Cup outfit.

Burling left Team New Zealand in April after 12 years with the syndicate.

The former Olympic gold and silver medallist skippered Team New Zealand to America's Cup wins in Bermuda in 2017, Auckland in 2021 and Barcelona in 2024.

In June he announced he would be joining Italian team Luna Rossa for the 38th America's Cup in 2027.

The 34-year-old has not given details of what led to his shock departure, but on the eve of the SailGP Grand Final in Abu Dhabi this week he spoke about the breakdown of the relationship.

"The uncertainty and the control Team New Zealand wanted over me was just crazy from my point of view," Burling told SailGP.

Burling and Olympic team-mate Blair Tuke were named co-CEOs of the New Zealand SailGP team in 2020 and have been competing since.

Burling was asked if Team New Zealand wanted him to stop competing in SailGP.

"It wasn't put in the words where you can't do SailGP, it was more just a very large period of absolute uncertainty where they have full control over my time essentially."

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke when they were named as the newest members of Emirates Team New Zealand, pictured with team boss Grant Dalton, centre, in 2014. Photo: NZ Herald

Burling was also asked if he thought it was fair.

"Well it's sport. Sport is a reasonably cut-throat game and certain people expect certain things of others and if you're not happy to do that then you've got to pick a different path," Burling said.

"I'm really excited to compete at home and abroad with the Black Foils and continue to do that.... with the other path I don't think it would have been possible.

"Definitely thought the departure was a little bit strange how it all unfolded, and how quickly it unfolded when I was away on a family holiday, not even in New Zealand."

In a statement, Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said: "Pete has been an incredibly important part of Emirates Team New Zealand since our campaign to win the America's Cup back in Bermuda in 2017, as well as the ongoing transformation of the team to create history and win for the third time in a row in Barcelona.

"However, four times in a row is a whole new challenge for a team whose unapologetic culture is geared to win. And from the outset the team needs total commitment from each and every one of our people in their unique roles."

Burling and his crew sit second in the standings behind Great Britain heading into the SailGP final in Abu Dhabi.