Opening date set for Christchurch's massive new indoor pool complex

The Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre. Photo: CCC

The public opening date for Christchurch's new 32,000 sq m indoor pool and recreation centre has been confirmed.

Mayor Phil Mauger announced on Wednesday the Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre will open its doors to the public at 5.30am on Wednesday, December 17.

“It’s certainly been a long road, but I know the whole team is thrilled to be preparing for the first event, and then opening the doors to the public,” said Mauger.

The pool complex on Moorhouse Ave in the central city was officially handed over to Christchurch City Council on October 31.

The city council has been working on the fit-out, testing and commissioning process at the facility.

A formal ceremony will take place on December 9 from 8am to 10.30am ahead of the Special Olympics National Summer Games from December 10-14.

“It’s fitting that such a fantastic event will be first to make use of the new world-class facility,” says Mauger.

The Special Olympics National Summer Games are held every four years and provide athletes from across the country an opportunity to come together to compete in a range of sports.

The games will be held at a number of sporting facilities across the city, with swimming, basketball competitions held at Parakiore.

The Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre hydroslides. Photo: CCC

Parakiore will then open to the public from 5.30am on December 17.

“Once we’ve packed up the Special Olympics and made sure everything is shipshape, the gym, pools, hydroslides and community courts will all be open for public use,” says Mauger

“We also have some have-a-go sessions hosted by the council team and local sports groups, and self-guided tours of Parakiore in the works.”

The 32,000 sq m centre is New Zealand’s largest indoor sport and aquatics facility.

It includes a 50m competition pool, dive pool, five hydroslides, a large aquatic leisure zone and a Sensory Aqua Centre designed for inclusive participation.

There are nine indoor courts, including a three‑court "show court" with retractable grandstands for spectators, fitness and movement studios, and a High Performance Sport New Zealand training base.

Parakiore was built by Crown Infrastructure Delivery and is now owned and operated by the city council.

Parakiore will open to the public on Wednesday, December 17. Photo: CCC

-Allied Media