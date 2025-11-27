Kids-only festive store getting ready to open

From left - Hakatere Marae assistant marae co-ordinator India Rikihana, co-ordinator Tania Reuben, chair Michelle Brett and komiti member Trish Reader are busy preparing for their first Tamariki Christmas Shop on December 14. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

Excitement is building around a Christmas shop just for tamariki.

The Tamariki Christmas Shop will be open on Sunday, December 14, at Hakatere Marae on the Rakaia Highway, Fairton.

Marae co-ordinator Tania Reuben said they had heard about the shop concept from successful events run in past years in Fairlie.

The marae is giving tamariki, aged 5-12, the chance to buy low-cost Christmas gifts for parents, grandparents and siblings.

It will be a strictly no-adult shopping experience, except for marae volunteers and elves Santa has lent the marae for the day.

Elves will assist any shoppers who need guidance and they will also wrap presents so shoppers can leave with their goods ready for gifting.

‘‘As this is a first time event for us, we are very excited and hope lots of tamariki will come and find something lovely to buy,’’ Reuben said.

‘‘We have had a lot of donations of pre-loved gifts as well as new items for the tamariki to buy.

‘‘We know times are tough for families at Christmas so the cost (for gifts) has been kept under $10, so I'm sure they will find something for their loved ones to receive Christmas Day.’’

While the children shop, adults can enjoy a cuppa and conversation with other parents and caregivers.

Reuben said a wonderful array of jewellery, toiletries, new clothing, such as Maori All Blacks shirts, ornaments, toys, books, games, confectionery and household items have come in. But they are still looking for more donations.

Gifts, wrapping paper, gift/jewellery bags, cellotape, ribbon and bubble wrap can be dropped off at the marae between 9am and 1pm on weekdays.

Or to find out more, contact Tania Reuben on 027 285 8477.

The children will need to take cash and a shopping bag with them.

Tags will also be provided so names can be attached to the gifts bought.

The cash only Tamariki Christmas Shop for kids aged 5-12 will be open at Hakatere Marae from 1pm to 4pm on December 14. Cash only.

By Dellwyn Moylan