Spot checks reveal alarming melanoma results

Melanoma New Zealand’s new van will continue to tour around urban and rural areas so its nurse educator can carry out free checks for skin cancer. PHOTO: MELANOMA NZ

A spot check of South Islanders has turned up some alarming statistics around skin cancer-related symptoms.

A year-long spot check run by Melanoma New Zealand recorded one in six people who attended the clinic in the South Island had suspicious lesions identified over 12 months, and one in 27 people were found to have suspected melanoma.

Melanoma New Zealand has been travelling the country in its spot check vehicle since 2021. A second vehicle was added this year.

The organisation carried out spot checks at 44 rural locations around the country, about half of them in the South Island.

The results were high with more than 100 people having suspicious lesions. Another result had 24 people with suspected melanomas.

Melanoma New Zealand chief executive Andrea Newland said New Zealand had one of the highest incidence rates of melanoma in the world, and the highest death rate.

Skin cancer was by far the most common cancer in New Zealand, with eight out of every 10 cancers being diagnosed as skin cancer. The vast majority of skin cancers were preventable - about 90% - and if melanoma was caught and treated early enough, it was almost always curable.

Most skin cancers were caused by too much ultraviolet radiation (UVR), usually from the sun.

UVR exposure during a person’s first 18 years of life is the most critical for cancer-causing skin damage.

Melanoma New Zealand recommends people carry out monthly self-skin checks. If there are concerns, you are recommended to see your GP, a nurse, dermatologist, surgeon, or plastic surgeon.

In June this year Melanoma New Zealand launched its second mobile spot check van, which was made possible thanks to funding from partner FMG and the Lion Foundation.

The new van means there are now dedicated vans for both the North and South Islands so more free spot checks for rural New Zealanders can be carried out.

The next spot check roadie events in the south are at the Southern Field Days in Waimumu on February 11-13 and the Wānaka A & P Show on March 13-14.

At a glance