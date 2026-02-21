Cromwell winners keep it all in the family

Close relations Now Watch Me and Just Like Jagger lifted late to boost their family’s record with wins at Cromwell on Friday.

Just Like Jagger was clearly headed in the run home by her stablemate The Orange Roughy before she came back to win for trainer-driver Kirstin Green.

Though victory didn’t look in too much doubt, Now Watch Me dug in late to win Friday’s heat of the Revell Douglas Memorial Series for trainer Regan Todd and driver Wilson House.

Now Watch Me is by Always B Miki from the standout producer Mach N Elle.

Mach N Elle is the dam of the Group One winner and New Zealand record-breaking mare Watch Me Now.

The star pacer was trained by Kirstin Green and Tank Ellis to win the Group One New Zealand Standardbred Breeders Stakes at Addington.

Ellis purchased Now Watch Me at the national yearling sales and races him with Brent McIntyre and Dave McHugh.

McIntyre bred the matriarch of the family of successful pacers Mach N Elle with Steve and Claire Sloan, who raced Watch Me Now.

The Sloans are among the Rolling Stones Syndicate which races Just Like Jagger from the Green stable.

The four-year-old is by Vincent from a daughter of Mach N Elle in Machjagger who won five races for her breeder-owners.

Now Watch Me has earned a break at McIntyre’s Macca Lodge stud after his winning visit to Cromwell.

Trainer Regan Todd has elected to spell the pacer after his two wins and a second from three starts.

"He has done a great job so far and he will head to Macca Lodge for a well-deserved spell."

"Hopefully with a bit more time he will strengthen up and come back a nice horse."

Now Watch Me’s victory made it two starters for two winners for the Todd stable this week following Spirit Downunder’s fresh up win at Addington on Thursday night.