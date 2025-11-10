Greyhound Racing Association withdraws judicial review of ban

The Greyhound Racing Association has withdrawn its application for a judicial review of the government's legislation banning the sport.

The association has told its members the government had advised that it planned to seek to have the proceedings struck out.

The association's lawyer, former National MP Chris Finlayson KC, told Midday Report that once a matter came before Parliament the courts were reluctant to get involved.

"Once it gets into Parliament there are Parliamentary processes, such as submissions to select committee, which one can pursue - but the courts are generally very respectful of the Parliament process, as happened with the Kermadec legislation some years ago, and don't get involved."

The Greyhound Racing Association would make submissions to the select committee on the issue, he said.

While any judicial challenge to the legislation was "dead as a dodo", the association still had other options to fight the legislation, Finlayson said.

He wanted to see the legislation banning greyhound racing tested against David Seymour's Regulatory Standards Bill.

"An important part of that legislation is that legislation should not take or impair property unless there is good justification and unless there is compensation paid," Finlayson said.

"I'll be very interested in what Seymour has to say about this greyhound legislation in the light of his own professed standards under the Regulatory Standards Bill because compensation, I would think, was a bare minimum."

The greyhound racing sector was warned by the government in 2021 that if it did not improve its standards it would lose its social licence to continue.

Finlayson said it improved its standards, but was still facing being outlawed.