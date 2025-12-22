Trio charged after Christmas gifts recovered

Photo: RNZ

Police have found a stolen courier van full of Christmas packages.The van was reported missing on Friday and officers later followed up reports of three suspicious men carrying courier packages in Birdlings Flat, 44km south of Christchurch.

The vehicle was found shortly after and, with the assistance of a local farmer, three men were located and arrested nearby.

They have been charged with theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

Police said most of the packages were recovered and returned to the courier company.