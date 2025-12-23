Power out after 'stolen' car hits pole

Photo: ODT files

Hundreds of North Otago residents were left without power last night after a "stolen" car crashed into a power pole.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Alma, south of Oamaru, just after 7.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle had allegedly been stolen roughly half an hour earlier.

The car hit a power pole in Robins Rd, near the intersection of State Highway 1 before the occupants abandoned the car and fled the scene, police said.

The crash caused a power outage for nearby residents.

Network Waitaki general manager for the network Shane Watson said about 300 people in Kakanui and Alma were affected.

‘‘It was all back on by midnight.’’

He said while the Network Waitaki offices had closed down over the Christmas and New Year’s break, they would still respond to any network issues.

‘‘Our normal out of hours are still active. We’ll have people on call to respond to any issues over the Christmas break.’’

- Allied Media