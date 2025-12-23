Christmas hampers for families in need

Christchurch Methodist Mission's Jill Hawkey. Photo: RNZ

A little over 160 families' Christmas Day became a little brighter today they came to pick up Christmas hampers from the Christchurch Methodist Mission.

Each year the mission coordinates individuals, groups and workplaces who have volunteered to donate a Christmas hamper and connects them with those in need.

The Support a Family initiative has been operating for the last 17 years.

Christchurch Methodist Mission executive director Jill Hawkey said this year 127 groups donated goods for 164 hampers.

The hampers went to families who had been working with the Methodist Mission's support services throughout the year, and Hawkey said their social workers knew which families were most in need.

They had no trouble getting enough volunteers to donate items to the hampers.

"We've got a great group of supporters.

"They might be individuals, families, parishes, organisations. The Justice Department brought in a huge amount this morning. [Telco] Spark has done a big collection for toys. So it's a real community effort to make a difference for these families."

The hampers were made up of Christmas food and a present for the children.

The donors were given a bit of non-identifying information about the families they were making a hamper for, including the age and interests of the children.

"Our supporter tells us it actually is a lot of fun going out and buying something based on the information they get specifically for that child."

One of those picking up a hamper was Jacqui Brunton.

The hamper would make a huge difference to Christmas Day for her family, and for the foster child in their care, she said.

It would also be shared with the foster child's family when she went to see them on Christmas Day.

"Its been a hard year for everyone, everyone is feeling it this year. But now I know that on Christmas day when we are getting catered to by other family members, we can also help out."

Another of those picking up a hamper today was Andrew Fitzgerald with his two daughters, 12-year old Milie and seven-year-old Olivia.

The hamper would help ensure that Christmas was a special day for him and his girls, Fitzgerald said.

"It helps out big time. Means I don't need to go and spend all my money for the extra stuff like a pavlova and that. It helps me out financially and means I can get more for the girls for Christmas."

Fitzgerald said he hoped that one day he could be on the other side donating a hamper for others to help make their Christmas Day special.