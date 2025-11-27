Motorcyclist dies in SH1 crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection with Waipapa Rd, north of Kaikōura, about 10am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved a motorcycle.

"One person was located with injuries, however, despite best efforts by emergency services they died at the scene.

"The road remains blocked while the serious crash unit examines the scene."

Motorists were advised to follow the diversions.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent three trucks from Kaikōura to the crash scene.

A NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advisory warned motorists about "delays" on SH1.

The detour from SH1 for southbound traffic travelling between Blenheim and Kaikoura is to turn right onto SH63, left onto SH6, left onto SH65, left onto SH7, then back onto SH1. The detour is reversed for northbound traffic.