New Four Square owners gift $5 vouchers to locals

Mike and Catherine Thomas outside their new store in one of Rakaia’s best-known buildings. Photo: Supplied

The doors to a sparkling new Four Square have been opened alongside State Highway 1 in Rakaia.

Experienced grocers Mike and Catherine Thomas have taken over the reins of the iconic store, now located in the former Salmon Tales building in Rakaia.

The couple moved to Rakaia after eight years running Four Square Pleasant Point.

Mike said leaving Pleasant Point was not part of the couple’s original plan.

He contributed to local sport and community leadership in a big way - heavily involved in sports clubs and sitting on the community board.

“We loved it there and weren’t looking to leave - this opportunity was too good to pass up,” he said.

They have taken over from Glen Parris, who has been the face of Four Square Rakaia for 17 years.

“Whatever Glen did for the community, we’ll continue.

‘‘Once we get to know people we’ll consider if there are any other ways we can play a part.”

Connecting with locals

The new Four Square Rakaia is one of Foodstuffs South Island’s 35 stores serving communities of fewer than 5000 people.

Rakaia has around 1700 residents and a steady stream of visitors and tourists.

The business is across the road from the iconic Salmon statue in town, which was an influence inside the store.

It has a distinctive setup designed to cater for everyone from locals needing everyday essentials to people passing through.

Tuesday’s official opening included attendance by Mayor Liz McMillan and pupils of Rakaia School. And as part of the celebration, and to recognise Rakaia’s status as the Salmon Capital of New Zealand, the store will stock salmon and had 1000 chocolate fish to give away.

Plus, as part of welcoming the community, every household in the area received a $5 voucher to spend in store.

“It’s a simple way to say hello and start building connections,” Catherine said.

The journey to Rakaia

Mike began his career as a trolley boy at PAK’nSAVE Moorhouse in Christchurch before roles in grocery operations and merchandise management.

After seven years with a supplier, the Four Square opportunity in Pleasant Point sparked the family’s move into store ownership, and they had not looked back.

“We like being busy and we love seeing communities succeed,” Mike said.

“Everything is going to plan so far and long may it continue - we can’t wait to meet our new community.”

New format store

The revamped Four Square Rakaia now offers 1300 new food lines, including Fairlie Bakehouse pies – a first for the area – real fruit ice creams, barista-made coffee, a larger frozen section, an expanded butchery range, hot food such as chicken and chips, beer and wine, and South Island favourites like Barkers of Geraldine.

Eugene Ruane, Four Square group manager for Foodstuffs South Island, said the new store was all about making life easier for the local community.

“This store reflects the future of Four Square — modern, sustainable, and always community-focused.

“We’ve built it with our customers in mind: wider aisles, electronic shelf labels to support pricing integrity, energy-efficient refrigeration systems that keep food fresher for longer and self-checkout options.’’

The news store has: