Making sure Canterbury kids don't become 'flat earthers and moon-landing deniers'

Bradley McConville sets up his solar telescope along the Kaikōura beachfront for viewing the sun. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Bradley McConville never imagined he would be teaching astronomy to children on the other side of the world.

McConville, who is originally from south England but went to boarding school in Christchurch, and his partner Olivia Hill launched Moana Skies a year ago, as one of several new businesses to start up since Kaikōura obtained international dark sky sanctuary status in September last year.

‘‘Every single child should have access to some astronomy equipment and some dark sky knowledge,’’ he said.

‘‘If I had access and understanding when I was younger, I might have done the STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths).

‘‘For me maths wasn’t fun. I was a talker, so I was good at English, but not maths and science, so I didn’t think this industry was accessible to me.’’

The Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust successfully obtained sanctuary status for the Kaikōura district (excluding the town and peninsula) from Dark Sky International last year.

It was on the back of the Kaikōura District Council adopting new lighting rules in the Kaikōura District Plan last year.

McConville has taken on the outreach into schools, previously run by the trust, using the profits from his new business to develop an education programme.

‘‘We now have over 130 kids who can name all the planets in order and have looked through astronomy gear.

"Some people don’t know the sun is a star. It’s the reason why there’s flat earthers and moon-landing deniers, because they don’t know, so how can they take an interest or care about it.’’

Recently he hosted Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith, South Island Minister James Meager and Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle, with Smith writing to Education Minister Erica Stanford on his behalf to promote getting astronomy into schools.

McConville also sponsored a visit by Vatican Observatory director Brother Guy Consolmagno to Kaikōura in August.

He said the Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust and Destination Kaikōura, a collaboration between the Kaikōura District Council and local tourism operators, had helped to get the business off the ground.

Trust chairperson and Destination Kaikōura manager Lisa Bond said it was exciting to see see dark sky ventures starting up.

‘‘It can only get better and better and better as people become aware that they can come to Kaikōura and after whale watching or swimming with the dolphins they can stay the night and view the stars.’’

The trust’s website has a page dedicated to promoting the various new dark sky ventures.

Moana Skies is establishing an observatory in the hills south of Kaikōura. Photo: Jack Kingston, JWPKingston Photography

The youngest of three boys, McConville’s parents were both in the Royal Navy, so the family travelled around the world before settling in New Zealand.

‘‘I’ve had a passion for astronomy since I was child and I was also interested in hospitality.

‘‘My brother had a little desk telescope to look at the moon.’’

After attending boarding school in Christchurch, he got a job with an astrotourism company at Mt Cook.

It was fast learning curve and to a stint working for an astrotourism business at Blue Mountain in Australia.

‘‘I made good money, but it was too hot, so I came back to New Zealand.’’

After a stint in Hanmer Springs, he got in contact with Christchurch-based business person Slava Meyn, who owns a large property south of Kaikōura, with ‘‘pristine wilderness, 900 feet above sea level’’.

McConville is gradually building an observatory on the property and is setting up an astronomy hub at the former Caddyshack site on Beach Road.

He also runs community stargazing sessions at Fyffe House under an agreement with Heritage New Zealand and has just helped to establish the Kaikōura Astronomical Society.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.