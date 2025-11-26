Man charged over death of popular Canterbury postie

David Bullock died on Saturday near Leeston after he was hit by a car. Photo: Facebook

A man has been arrested and charged after the death of a popular postie on his last day of work before retirement.

On Wednesday, a man was summoned to appear at Christchurch District Court, charged with driving in a manner which was dangerous to the public and caused the death of Bullock.

He was granted a registrar’s remand along with interim name suppression and was remanded to reappear on December 23.

Bullock was a popular local postie finishing his last delivery on his last day of work before retirement when he was killed.

Police were called to the intersection of Leeston and Lakes Rd and Harts Rd after a report of a vehicle colliding with two pedestrians.

Bullock was found deceased at the scene.

News of Bullock’s death spread through the community quickly.

He was a well-known and liked NZ Post delivery driver, having worked for the company for almost 30 years.

Rural Canterbury postie and well-known bowler Dave Bullock was tragically killed. Photo: Supplied

Bullock was also the president of the Canterbury Indoor Bowls Association, and New Zealand Indoor Bowls posted at the time about the tragedy.

“It is with sadness that NZIB acknowledges the sudden passing of David Bullock QSM.

“David was awarded a QSM for his contribution to the sport of indoor bowls and was a well-known figure in the indoor bowling world.”

Leeston locals and bowls players from across the country were shocked to hear about Bullock’s death.

“A true legend, leaving behind a trail of kindness and generosity,” said one Leeston local at the time.

Bullock is survived by three children – two daughters and a son – and his two sisters.