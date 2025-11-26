Family of missing Christchurch teenager appeal for help

Have you seen Cobra? Photo: Supplied / police

Police and the family of a 14-year-old Christchurch girl who has been missing for more than a week have "great concerns for her welfare".

Police have appealed for the public's help to find Cobra who was last seen leaving school on Monday, November 17.

The teenager was reported missing the next day.

"Police have been following lines of enquiry to locate her, but have had no luck and are now asking for help from the community," police said in a statement.

A spokesperson said Cobra’s family have "great concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible".

She is believed to still be in the central Christchurch area.