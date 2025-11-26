Kite Day returns to New Brighton

Head along for some kite-flying fun or watch the experts show their skills and impressive collections as they fly large groups of kites all at once. Photo: CCC

The sky above Christchurch's New Brighton beach will once again be filled with fluttering kites on Saturday, January 24.

The annual Kite Day attracts hundreds of visitors to the suburb to fly large and small kites from around the world, said Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore.

"Gather up your kites and join in the kite-flying fun or watch as the experts show off their skills flying large groups of kites all together.

"It’s open to anyone and that’s one of the wonderful things about this event, it’s not just for the experts, anyone can participate and have a go.

"There’s always an amazing array of shapes and sizes, from 3D dragons and cartoon characters to the classic diamond and delta wing shapes.

"Children and parents can enjoy viewing the sky-high displays while also having fun with other seaside themed activities like swimming, sandcastle building and picnicking.

"To make a day of it, check out the many local eateries and shops in New Brighton. For those after a sweet, summer treat, an ice cream vendor will be stationed at the South Ramp Car Park, where kite stalls will also be on hand."

Kite Day on January 24, 2026, will run from noon-4pm. The event hub will be based at the car park south of New Brighton pier and the adjacent beachfront.