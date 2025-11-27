'Six provincial unions proudly represented': Crusaders unveil jersey for next season

The Crusaders 2026 jersey. Photo: Crusaders

Super Rugby Pacific doesn't kick off until February but you could argue the first round happened today, as the five original New Zealand teams unveiled their jersey range for next season.

2026 marks 30 years since the original Super 12 competition started, so interest was high in how the teams would mark the anniversary.

Here's what they came up with:

Crusaders

The one team that was dreading any sort of 1996 remembrance is the Crusaders, who came dead last in Super 12's inaugural season. So it's no surprise that their throwback jersey is their official third strip, although it admittedly looks very clean and is unlikely to contribute to any sort of failure, given the Crusaders are the defending champions.

Their home and away jerseys are similar to recent years, with the Southern Alps motif across the front and their sponsor logo quite well integrated into the design.

Created by designer Anzac Tasker, the jersey is more than fabric. It’s a story woven with legacy and pride.

"Our role is to ensure what we create feels like an extension of the people who wear it – players, fans, and the wider community,” says Tasker.

Braided river textures cascade down the jersey, representing the many streams of contribution that have shaped the Crusaders’ success.

"Those rivers tell a powerful story; they represent individual journeys that come together to create collective strength,” says Tasker.

"The textured design reminds us that success is never built in isolation – it built on the sacrifices and service of many that have brought us here.

"Like rivers that meet and add momentum to each other, these details honour those who have carried the team to this point and will keep driving us forward."

Photo: Crusaders

The design also draws inspiration from Te Kaha’s architecture, symbolising the Crusaders’ new home and the strength that flows through the team.

One feature players insisted on was recognising the six provincial unions that form the backbone of Crusaders rugby. Six peaks sit proudly on the back of the collar, representing those regions.

"These unions have shaped our legacy and remain the foundation of who we are today," says Tasker.

Past and present players helped shape this jersey.

Crusader #84 Dan Carter says it was an honour to be involved in the process of creating the 2026 jersey.

"Wearing the jersey has always been about upholding and strengthening the legacy of the Crusaders and having pride in the red and black. I’m stoked to see the six provincial unions proudly represented – they’re a big part of who we are," Carter said.

Samuel Whitelock was another past player involved in the jersey design process.

"It’s always special to stay connected with the Crusaders, but to be asked to have input into the 2026 jersey was incredibly humbling,” says Whitelock.

"It tells such a powerful story of our club and to have past and present Crusaders contribute to the ongoing legacy of the team in ways such as this is awesome. I can’t wait to see the team wear it next season.”

The jersey is designed to feel like a korowai (a traditional Māori cloak) – a tohu that wraps around the shoulders, symbolising strength and care for one another. It’s a reminder that rugby is more than a game; it’s a vehicle for belonging and community.

Said Tasker: "When players pull this jersey on, they’ll feel the warmth of that cloak, the weight of history, and the privilege of contributing to a proud legacy.

"And when fans wear it too, players and supporters become one team.

"It’s a shared sense of pride that binds us as one team, one whānau, and one home in the top half of the South Island," says Tasker.

On the back of the neck sits a powerful detail: Mā pango, mā whero, ka oti te mahi – with great leadership and the strength of our community, anything is possible.

The Crusaders have also launched the 2026 away and heritage jersey. As a nod to the past, and in recognition of 30 years of Super Rugby, the team will open the 2026 season wearing our heritage jersey – a reimagined 1996 Crusaders playing jersey.

You can purchase a 2026 Crusaders jersey here from 6pm on Thursday.

Highlanders

The Highlanders haven't had a lot to brag about since their only title win in 2015, but they may well have banked another victory here. They brought out the big guns in Jeff Wilson and Ben Smith to launch their 2026 range, which has the same design as the inaugural season and the same shade of dark blue from 2015 - and have already got the thumbs up from fans across social media.

Classy stuff from the southern men, these should sell pretty well and hopefully inspire the players in what will be another challenging season.

The Blues away jersey for 2026. Photo: Supplied

The Blues have the fondest memories of the 1996 season, given that they won Super 12 and set the tone for the wildly popular first few years of professional rugby. So it's no surprise they've leaned heavily on their original Auckland Blues strip for their home jersey, which will likely go down well given its association with success.

The away jersey though…let's just say this going to split opinion. It looks far more like it's channelling design energy from Cricket Max shirts rather than rugby, but at least it's the right colour combination.

Chiefs jerseys for 2026. Photo: Supplied

Not sure whether the Chiefs actually got the brief for a throwback redesign, because their jerseys look more or less the same as they did last year. The probable explanation is that they've actually already done a '96 throwback jersey back in 2019, but this still feels pretty lazy.

Hurricanes jerseys for 2026. Photo: Supplied

The cult team of the competition's early years will get a lot of love for these throwbacks, even though the Canes had a rough introduction to Super 12 with only three wins in their first season. However, all anyone really cares about that season was Christian Cullen's iconic try at the Sydney Football Stadium, so the original jersey has that nostalgia tied to it.

Additional reporting by Allied Media