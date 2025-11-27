Christchurch now the favoured spot for National Erebus Memorial

The ministry has identified Cracroft Reserve as the most suitable new National Erebus Memorial. Photo: CCC

Christchurch is likely to become the home to the new National Erebus Memorial.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced the city as the preferred location for a memorial to honour the 257 people who lost their lives when Flight TE901 crashed in Antarctica on November 28, 1979.

The ministry has paused further exploration of Auckland as a potential location for the memorial.

Secretary for Culture and Heritage Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae said after many years of exploration, the ministry has been unable to identify a viable site in Auckland.

Mayor Phil Mauger said Christchurch is ready to provide a home for the legacy of Erebus, honouring the families, the members of the recovery mission Operation Overdue.

"Above everything else, Erebus is the story of people and of enduring loss," Mauger said.

"Our first priority is to ensure Erebus families and the members of Operation Overdue feel supported and welcomed here in Christchurch.

"Christchurch has long been the gateway to Antarctica, and alongside that heritage, we have a deep understanding of remembrance, healing and holding space for grief and memory.

"We're honoured that Christchurch will be the likely home of a new National Erebus Memorial."

Christchurch City Council formally offered two sites to the ministry - Cracroft Reserve in Cashmere and the Ōtākaro Avon River bank in the central city.

The ministry has identified Cracroft as the most suitable spot and says it will continue to work closely with the city council as it engages with the community.

