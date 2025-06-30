New rules around alcohol sales adopted in Christchurch

Photo: File image

Christchurch city councillors have agreed on a new set of rules for how alcohol can be sold and supplied across the city.

Mayor Phil Mauger and councillors approved the Local Alcohol Policy (LAP), which will come into effect in Christchurch and on Banks Peninsula.

The policy includes three main rules designed to address alcohol-related harm:

All off-licence retailers must stop selling alcohol at 9pm daily, effective from October. This includes bottle stores and supermarkets.

A freeze on new off-licences in high-deprivation communities, effective from August.

Restricting new bottle stores from setting up near addiction treatment/rehabilitation centres, secondary schools and primary schools, the University of Canterbury and the Christchurch Bus Interchange effective from August.

Mauger said the LAP is the result of months of research and consultation with the community, health professionals, retailers and hospitality, and "strikes a balance between their interests".

"All through this process, we’ve consistently heard that the wider community wants a Local Alcohol Policy that’s fair as well as effective," Mauger says.

"Our residents always come first, and the main purpose of the Local Alcohol Policy is to address the harm caused by alcohol in our community. However, we want to do this while ensuring Christchurch remains a lively and thriving city.

"The result is a Policy that focuses mainly on making alcohol less available at certain times and in certain areas, particularly for those considered more vulnerable, where easy access to alcohol can have a larger impact on the community."

Councils in New Zealand can develop their own LAPs, which can set the number, location, and opening hours of licensed premises, such as bars, cafés and restaurants, supermarkets and bottle stores. These rules can apply across either the whole city and district or only in identified local areas. Once a LAP is in place, it must be reviewed within six years.