Prominent New Zealander arrested

Secrecy surrounds the arrest of a prominent New Zealander.

It is understood the person was arrested last week.

After being made aware of their arrest, a district court was approached to see if there were any suppression orders and when the individual would be appearing in court.

In response, a registrar said the individual faced eight charges, all of which are category three offences meaning the offence is punishable by imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for two years or more.

However, an application had been granted prohibiting media from being able to report on the person's name, identifying particulars as well as the nature of the charges the person faced.

The order was granted on an interim basis ahead of their first appearance in court.