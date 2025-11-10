Lichfield St car park: Should the city council sell it or not?

The city council-owned Lichfield Street car park. Photo: CCC

Christchurch residents can give their feedback on whether the city council-owned Lichfield St car park should be sold or not.

Christchurch City Council voted in June to consult with residents about the carpark, with two options put forward for public feedback from today.

Option one would see the city council retain ownership of the car park but change the operating model to improve financial performance. The second option would see the car park sold, freeing up funds to invest in other infrastructure or community assets or pay city council debt.

Council head of facilities and property Bruce Rendall said the potential sale of the car park, which has a book value of $50 million, was raised by the council as part of their 2025-2026 Annual Plan discussions.

"The car park is currently profitable, generating an operating surplus of approximately $1.5 million per year or a 3% return on investment. However, these are not the commercial returns expected, and it is appropriate to examine options for the carpark’s future.”

The Lichfield Street Carpark is not a strategic asset and, based on its policy, the city council should be looking to achieve commercial returns from the facility.

Rendall said it is important the city council understands the views and preferences of the community before making a final decision.

"We understand the car park has filled an important role since being built following the earthquakes. It has successfully supported the rebuild of the central city by providing short-term off-street parking for shoppers and visitors.

"Now we want Christchurch ratepayers to have a say on whether it remains a council asset with changes to the operating model to improve the return on investment or if they think it could be sold and that money used more beneficially elsewhere."

If a decision is made to sell, the building can only be used for car parking and fees are likely to remain competitive to attract continuing usage.