Students' sporting achievements on show at awards

​The Zonta Club of Christchurch South has held its secondary school sports awards at the Hornby Club to celebrate students’ sporting success.

Most Valued Contribution to a Team

Girls’ winner – Hannah Jack (Rolleston College)

Hannah celebrated 100 games for Rolleston College’s senior A netball side, a testament to her loyalty and dedication.

Known as the glue that holds her team together, she plays with grace, sportsmanship, and reliability. Her unselfish attitude and commitment make her an invaluable teammate and leader.

Boys’ winner – Blake Lewis (Christ’s College)

Blake’s leadership with Christ’s College’s second XV rugby team has been outstanding both on and off the field.

His maturity, positivity, and resilience helped the team finish their season strongly. By fostering inclusivity, respect, and team spirit, Blake ensured his teammates created lasting memories.

Contribution to Sports Administration

Girls’ winner – Makayla Ruaiti (Marian College)

Makayla is one of New Zealand’s leading youth touch rugby referees, ranked No 1 in the country for female youth referees, and earning selection for the Asia Pacific Youth Cup.

Officiating at multiple national finals, she has already built an impressive refereeing record and represents her school with pride.

Boys’ winner – Alexander Black (St Andrew’s College)

Alexander has excelled as both a football referee and softball umpire, appointed to officiate at the highest levels of competition nationally.

From football’s Canterbury Premier League and National League to national softball tournaments, he has earned respect as a consistent, reliable, and skilled official.

Most Outstanding Achievement with a Disability

Individual winner – Charlotte Murphy (Cashmere High School)

Charlotte is one of New Zealand’s top para swimmers, breaking multiple national records and winning gold at the NZ Open Championships.

Internationally, she medalled at the World Para Series in Melbourne and captained the New Zealand team at the Tri Series. A consistent national champion, she is a rising star in para sport.

​Team winner – Papanui High School cross country

Papanui High School’s AWD senior cross country team shone on the national stage, securing first place overall in the para team category at the national secondary schools’ cross country championships, highlighting their resilience and excellence.

Most Outstanding Achievement in One Sport

Girls’ winner – Eliza O’Meagher (Cashmere High School)

Eliza, a coxswain, led the New Zealand under 19 men’s eight to sixth place at the World Rowing Championships.

For Cashmere, she also coxed the girls’ under 18 quad team to gold at the Maadi Regatta.​

Boys’ winner – Cooper Moore (St Bede’s College)

Cooper is a top young golfer, having won multiple regional titles and competed in professional tournaments.

Internationally, he has represented New Zealand at the Asia Pacific Amateur Championships in Dubai and the Toyota World Cup in Japan, ranking inside the world’s top 200 amateurs.

Most Outstanding SPORTS Team

Girls’ winner – St Margaret’s College senior A volleyball

The St Margaret’s volleyball team were national secondary schools champions this year, with four players named in the tournament team including MVP Julia Mitchell.

Their success reflects teamwork and excellence at the highest level.​

Boys’ winner – Shirley Boys’ High School senior A basketball

Shirley’s basketball team completed a clean sweep of competitions this year, winning the regional Thomson Trophy and the South Island title, before claiming their first-ever national championship after beating Christ’s College in the final.

Best All Rounder

Girls’ winner – Lulu Inglis (St Margaret’s College)

Lulu is a consistent performer in both volleyball and netball, earning the nickname 'Miss Consistent' at the national volleyball final.

In both sports she has won national titles, represented Canterbury, and been named in New Zealand development squads.

Boys’ winner – Lewis Monk (Shirley Boys’ High School)

Lewis is a dual international, representing New Zealand in surf life saving as part of the Junior Black Fins, and canoe racing at the junior world championships.

He won multiple national titles in both sports along with being part of the first under 18 K4 500m team to make an A final at the world championships.

Most innovative school sport or physical activity programme

Winner – Burnside High School (It’s My Move!)

Burnside High School’s ‘It’s My Move!’ empowered young women to be active through a student-led after-school fitness programme.

Offering everything from yoga to powerlifting, it removed barriers of cost and transport while building confidence, connection, and wellbeing.

This innovative initiative continues to grow as a space where girls can thrive together.