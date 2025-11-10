Trainer aims for new world record

Photo: HIIT For Hope

The push is on to get more people signed up for a world record attempt in Rolleston this month.

Personal trainer Jared Rogers is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the largest HIIT (high-intensity interval training) class.

The current record is 3804 participants, set by Joe Wicks in London's Hyde Park in 2017.

Rogers is aiming to almost double that, and has a goal of 7000 participants at his event HIIT for Hope on November 29 at Foster Park.

So far, about 800 people have registered, but the low number is not worrying Rogers.

“The culture in New Zealand is to hold onto the last minute before buying tickets, but we are starting to see movement now.”