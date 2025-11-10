Aucklanders flock to Chch for cheaper housing

Photo: File image

The latest migration figures show Canterbury is now the fastest-growing region in New Zealand - and real estate agents are seeing the effects of the population surge.

Oneroof.co.nz reports Aucklanders on the hunt for cheaper housing are among those shifting to Christchurch and its neighbouring areas.

Census spokesperson Dr Rosemary Goodyear noted in June this year that “housing affordability and study opportunities are likely to be strong factors for drawing so many people to Canterbury and Otago from the North Island”.

“House prices are typically lower in Canterbury than in much of the North Island. Fifteen to 29-year-olds made up one-third of people who moved to Canterbury from the North Island between 2018 and 2023,” she said.

The latest OneRoof house price figures show the average property value in Christchurch had grown by 2.4% ($19,000) in the 12 months to the end of October to a new high of $805,000.

Scott Muirson, whose business SM Property deals with buyers looking for new-build properties, has met many people who have made, or are thinking about making, the move south.

Muirson told OneRoof his family shifted from Auckland to Christchurch at the end of last year after selling their West Auckland townhouse for over $1.5m.

They were able to buy a five-bedroom, 340sq m home on 2.1ha, with a pool, for the same amount in Christchurch, he told OneRoof.

Muirson told OneRoof he has three to five North Islanders arriving every Friday to house-hunt over the weekend.

“They’re flying down to look at our houses. Last weekend I had one from Palmerston North, one from Napier, one from Wellington and one from Auckland.”

Some were open to buying townhouses in the city because they wanted to be in good school zones.

Christchurch-based mortgage broker Gareth Veale, of GV Financial Services, told OneRoof the city is seeing more and more North Islanders move in.

“I think it’s due to prices, but also the city is much vibrant than it used to be. People just feel better here,” he said.

Veale handles mortgage applications for many new Christchurch residents.

He told OneRoof two groups stood out in particular - younger people looking to buy their first home and migrants who found Auckland too expensive.

In Auckland, a budget of under $1m meant a townhouse “with caveats”, he said.

“Here, for $800,000, you get a brand new three or four-bedroom house in places like Halswell or Rolleston.”

Veale told OneRoof his Christchurch clients were generally looking for standalone homes in the $750,000 to $1.5m price range.

“I’m not seeing a lot of lower-end townhouses. I think there’s a bit of a glut of those. A lot of them are vacant.”

Harcourts agent Cameron Bailey told OneRoof Christchurch was a magnet for buyers around the country.

“We’ve seen people move into Christchurch from all areas. We’re working with some people from Arrowtown at the moment who are moving up,” he told OneRoof.

“Christchurch is going to be a wonderful place to live. There’s so much infrastructure being rebuilt after the earthquakes. We’ve got the new stadium and all that’s starting to come online.

“Prices are still so affordable compared to the rest of New Zealand for what you get, bang for buck.”