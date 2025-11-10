Outdoor swimming pools open across the city

Photo: File image

Christchurch City Council's five outdoor summer swimming pools and eight paddling pools will open this weekend.

Jellie Park’s outdoor pools, as well as the Waltham Pool, Templeton Pool and The Norman Kirk Memorial Pool in Lyttelton will all open on Saturday, November 15.

Te Hāpua Halswell Pool will open on Sunday, November 16, at 11.30am.

The paddling pools for younger visitors at Scarborough, New Brighton, the Botanic Gardens, Spencer Park in Spencerville, Edgar Macintosh Park in Bryndwr, Avebury Park in Richmond, Woodham Park in Linwood, and Abberley Park in St Albans open on November 14.

City council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the summer pool season will also play host to the beloved pool party series.

“What makes our outdoor pools such a great destination idea for the summer is the range of facilities we have available, including hydroslides, lane pools, toddler pools, BBQ hire and picnic areas,” Cox says.

“On top of that, we’re throwing our usual pool parties at each, which add inflatables, competitions, and things like ice cream scavenger hunts to the mix. If you have a lot of people looking for a lot of fun, we think this is the best value option in town this summer.”

Cox said the city council will also be holding Manu competitions, where people from all age groups can compete to make the biggest manu, or splash, and win prizes.

"Competitors will be in eight divisions this year, including a freestyle division where you can try out stuff like Te Korirā (The Gorilla), Te Pōpo Repo (The Cannonball), Te Tēpara (The Staple), and Te Kāwhena (The Coffin)," Cox says.

"The competition will include four heats across the city, building up to the grand final at Jellie Park on 24 January.”

All of the summer pools and paddling pools will be open until March 29.

The outdoor pools in Templeton and Lyttelton operate on a paid membership basis. Members can bring guests as long as they leave payment in the honesty box.