Suspicious approach by man on Canterbury beach

Police are appealing for help after a suspicious approach by a man left a woman shaken on a Canterbury beach.

Police today said they wanted to speak with a man in relation to the incident, which occurred about 11am yesterday on Woodend Beach just north of Christchurch.

The man was thought to be in his 50s or 60s, and had a small dog.

Sergeant Florent Chargelegue said nobody was injured but the woman was left shaken by the incident.

"We would like to hear from the gentleman involved, or anyone else who can help us piece together what happened.

“We’re reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and to call Police on 111 if they feel unsafe or notice anything suspicious,” Sgt Chargelegue said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

