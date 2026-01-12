Monday, 12 January 2026

Three seriously hurt in State Highway 1 crash near Rakaia

    Four people have been injured in a crash that has closed State Highway 1 near Rakaia this evening.

    Police said the two-vehicle crash, which occurred on the highway near Hatfield Overdale Rd,  was reported at 5:50pm.

    "Three people have been seriously injured, a fourth person has sustained moderate injuries."

    Police said the highway was closed, and motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

    NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said a detour was in place, but it was not suitable for heavy vehicles.

     - Allied Media

     